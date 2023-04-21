STEAMEngine T3 Basics
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades: 7-9 and 10-12
Dates And Times: July 17-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: DUCK 344, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Learn the basics of design thinking and a growth mindset through a multitude of design challenges. Throughout this STEAMEngine, you will learn the basics of operating 3D printers and laser cutters and gain basic coding skills. Each new technology will have a design challenge that will be both immersive and fun.
Cost: $400
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
STEAMEngine Manufacturing Technology
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades: 7 -12
Dates: Grades 7-9: July 24- 28. Grades 10-12: July 31-Aug. 4.
Times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: DUCK 344, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Design problems are often open-ended, requiring a broad skill set from engineers. Learn to use tools such as 3D printers and laser cutters to meet the goals of design challenges and make cool things. Once you have mastered the tools, learn how they can enable manufacturing production at scale.
Cost: $400
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
STEAMEngine Energy and Programming
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades: 7-12
Dates: Grades 7-9: July 31-Aug. 4. Grades 10-12: July 24-28.
Times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: DUCK 344, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: Begin by exploring key energy concepts, including kinetic, potential, electrical, and thermal energy. Once you have some theory down, you will learn how energy pops up in your everyday life by building circuits and analyzing energy sources from the world around you.
Cost: $400
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Money Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates and Times: July 24-28, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Gruening 301, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Managing money is often difficult for adults, while children often think money comes out of the walls when you put a plastic card in a slot. This camp will dispel this myth and provide the basic knowledge for campers to start learning the economic concepts of earning, spending, saving, and money management.
Cost: $195
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Making it Up as You Go
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages, Dates and Times: Entering grades 6-8 (June 5-9, 9 a.m.-noon or June 26-30, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.). Entering grades 3-5 (June 5-9, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. or June 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon).
Location: UAF U Park Bldg Rm 133 (Gymnasium)
Wood and Bark Carving Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates and Times: June 19-23, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: ART 301 — Native Arts Studio, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Students will learn how to use chisels, carving knives, and handsaws. Students will have the opportunity to carve spoons, small faces, and small sculptures.
Cost: $210
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Making it Up as You Go
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages, Dates and Times: Entering grades 6-8 (June 5-9, 9 a.m.-noon or June 26-30, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.). Entering grades 3-5 (June 5-9, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. or June 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon).
Location: UAF U Park Bldg Rm 133 (Gymnasium)
Brief Description of Program: This camp is about imagination and a desire to play. We will use improvisational exercises to teach the importance of listening, saying yes, being present, and taking risks. Students will learn the art of creating in a collaborative and judgment-free environment. They develop the skills to be fearless, spontaneous, vulnerable, and authentic in every performance on and off the stage.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Livin’ the Off-Grid Life
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 6-8
Dates And Times: June 26-30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Murie 107, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Students will learn some of the construction, engineering, foraging, and preserving skills needed to live off the grid. They will be designing, building, insulating, and wiring a model home outfitted with working solar electricity. The class will also be learning about respectfully and responsibly harvesting medicinal plants to make teas, salves, and preserves. This is a full-day program.
Cost: $350
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Junior Veterinarian Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades 4-6
Dates And Times: July 10-14, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: 141 Irving I, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Want to see what it takes to be a veterinarian? Join our Junior Vet Camp! Handle skeletons, learn how to do a physical exam and body condition scoring on a dog, practice surgical instrument skills, talk to veterinary students and veterinarians, examine X-rays, and more!
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; 907-474-7021
Junior Gardener Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades 2-4
Dates and Times: June 12-16, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Georgeson Botanical Garden, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Come explore Georgeson Garden with us! Plant seeds and grow plants to take home. Learn the many ways we can care for our plants, from seed to plate. We will also be making garden snacks, exploring and experiencing the wonders of the garden, singing, storytelling, assisting with garden caretaking, making garden crafts, and investigating the natural world in the garden.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Junior Firefighter Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 6-8
Dates And Times: June 12-16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: UAF Firehouse
Brief Description Of Program: Explore the work that firefighters do including emergency medical care, rescue, and firefighting. Activities may include practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and cardiac defibrillation, observing the use of powered rescue tools, and using firefighting equipment such as hand tools, fire hoses, and ladders. Campers will work alongside the firefighters performing station upkeep, housekeeping, and daily equipment checks.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Groundlings Shakespeare Academy
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades: 6 - 12
Dates And Times: June 12 - 30, Monday - Friday, 10 AM - 4 PM
Location: Gruening 202, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: Groundlings is a three-week study in Shakespeare, including drama games, acting lessons, text analysis, scene work, and sonnets. Students will develop public speaking skills, stage presence, and self-confidence. The camp will culminate in a performance of a short version of one of Shakespeare’s comedies. Performances will take place on June 30 and July 1 at 7pm.
Cost: $950
Contact Person And Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Going Ballistics with Physics
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades 4-6
Dates And Times: July 31 - August 4, 1 PM - 4 PM
Location: Reichardt 235, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: Campers will experience firsthand how engineers use physics to build the world. Learn about Newtonian mechanics, build a trebuchet, design a marble cannon, and so much more!
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Full STEAM Ahead
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 2-3
Dates And Times: July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Murie 107, UAF Campus
Brief Description Of Program: Join us on a voyage of interdisciplinary discoveries! We will explore the science of engineering through books, art, drama, math, and music, combining it all into a STEAM experience that will culminate in the design and creation of a vessel to safely transport an egg from a dizzying height back to the ground.
Cost: $400
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Drone Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates and Times: July 17-21, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: IARC 401
Brief Description of Program: Are you curious about drones? Then join us in Drone Camp and learn from an expert. Experience hands-on activities with a drone flight simulator, mapping technology, and more.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Seasoned Chef Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering Grades: 7 - 12
Dates And Times: July 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon
Location: Hutchison Kitchen
Brief Description of Program: Cook and bake through a variety of daily themes. Campers will make an assortment of dishes and learn about ingredients and tasting.
Cost: $230
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Rising Chef Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 2-4
Dates and Times: June 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon, or July 17-21, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Hutchison Kitchen
Brief Description of Program: Focus on fun with food, including baking, cooking, and getting comfortable in the kitchen!
Cost: $230
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Fun with Food Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 5-6
Dates and Times: June 26-30, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Hutchison Kitchen
Brief Description of Program: Make and taste dishes from around the world while learning how to cook in a safe, organized way.
Cost: $230
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Culinary Skills Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades: 5-7
Dates and Times: June 19-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Hutchison Kitchen
Brief Description of Program: This class will be modeled after the UAF CTC Culinary Arts and Hospitality programs curriculum. It will teach young chefs how to build flavor, season properly, use different cooking techniques, and work with a variety of ingredients. Specific areas of study will include sauce making, soups, sauteing, baking, plating, garnishing, food safety, and professionalism.
Cost: $450
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Baking Blitz Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates and Times: June 12-16, 9 a.m.-noon
Location: Hutchison Kitchen
Brief Description of Program: Learn how to make a variety of baked goods, measure ingredients, and knead dough. Plan on getting elbow deep into the dough and having fun!
Cost: $230
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Bake it Nice Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades: 5-9
Dates and Times: June 12-16, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Hutchison Kitchen
Brief Description of Program: Introduction to baking like a professional chef. Make pies, cakes, bread, and more. Fun for the beginner or experienced bakers, this class will cover the basics and more.
Cost: $230
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Bug Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 3-7
Dates and Times: July 17-21, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Location: UA Museum of the North 148
Brief Description of Program: Learn about Alaska’s insects and their relatives - from our beautiful butterflies and dragonflies to our less-loved mosquitoes and spiders. Through field, forest, and pond, under rocks, in flowers, and everywhere else, we’ll collect (catch and release some, keep others to build a collection of preserved specimens campers can take home) and study these fascinating many-legged tiny animals.
Cost: $230
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Babysitting Training & CPR Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 7-9
Dates and Times: June 19-23, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Gruening 301, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: This course is designed for preteens and teens who are preparing to manage the safety and care of younger children and to understand the business around being a babysitter. Official Red Cross certification in Babysitting, First Aid, and CPR is included.
Cost: $295
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Artsci: Plants and Animals
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 2-3
Dates and Times: July 17 - 21, 1 PM - 4 PM
Location: ART 303, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be another species? There is a way to find out! In this camp, we will closely examine some of our favorite animals and plants from the natural world and make our own wearable sculptures and costumes.
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions; (907)474-7021
Artsci: Space Explorers
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates And Times: July 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon
Location: ART 303, UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope has shown us amazing things about our universe and the mysteries of outer space. We are close to finding out whether there could be life on other planets. In this camp, we will use art and our imaginations to go on a journey into space and bring back evidence of alien civilizations!
Cost: $195
Contact Person and Phone: UAF Summer Sessions, 907-474-7021
Power Up! Summer STEM Academy
Sponsoring Organization: Challenger Learning Center of Alaska
Ages: Entering grades 4-6
Dates and Times: June 5-9, Overnight, drop off at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday
Location: Challenger Learning Center of Alaska, 9711 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai AK 99611
Brief Description of Program: We will energize campers for learning and exploration! Lessons are centered around learning essential energy sources and transformations, such as petroleum, geothermal, solar, and nuclear. Hands-on interactive projects uncover how our energy is consumed and conserved. As students get charged up, we can’t leave out all the exploding energy that blasts humans into space and engineers the most robust robotics!
Cost: $650
Contact Person and Phone: 907-283-2000
Bonanza Creek Science Adventure Camp
Sponsoring Organization: UAF Fostering Science Program
Ages: 10-16
Dates and Times: July 10-14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Bonanza Creek Forest and UAF Campus
Brief Description of Program: Outdoor science, art, and nature day camp. Spend a week hiking, working with scientists, tracking animals, playing games, learning watercolor with an artist, and learning Alaska Native stories and crafts with an Elder.
This camp is designed for youth in care of the State (foster care, in care of relatives, etc.) or who have been recently adopted.
Cost: Free
Contact Person and Phone: Christa Mulder, 907-474-7703
Email: cpmulder@alaska.edu