My husband and I took a week off to explore the Old Denali Highway on our UTV (Cantwell side). We would pack up and spend all day exploring trails and enjoying the scenery. Such beautiful country.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Wainwright soldier charged in connection with wife's death
- Three Fort Wainwright soldiers killed, one injured in Apache helicopter collision
- Army identifies soldiers killed in helicopter crash
- Council reviews marijuana license renewal after a violation reported
- Army-wide aviation stand down issued after Fort Wainwright crash
- Fairbanks man pleads guilty to harassment
- Man sentenced for kidnapping and attempted sexual abuse of a minor
- GVEA provides update on power generation
- Attorneys present opening statements in trial of man accused of 2019 Yankovich Road slaying
- Challenge accepted: Rocky Burbank's journey to competitive bodybuilding filled with extreme achievements
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.