This contest is not for the birds: Fairbanks photographers have just a few more weeks to hone their shots for a chance to win money and local fame.
The deadline for the 2022 Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival photography contest is May 31. The festival, sponsored by the Friends of Creamer’s Field and the Arctic Audubon Society, will be held in late August.
The selected photo will serve as the primary art for the festival and will appear on promotional and informational material — including on flyers, posters and merchandise — and the photographer will win a $500 award.
Melanie Graeff, programs and events coordinator with Friends of Creamer’s Field, said the Sandhill Crane Festival Committee (which chooses the winning photo) is looking for a shot that includes a sandhill crane as the main subject. The photo does not need to be taken at Creamer’s Field, she clarified.
People can send multiple photos, and Graeff recommends that photographers use cameras rather than cell phones to take the pictures.
Graeff explained that this is the first time the past few years that the Sandhill Crane Festival Committee has held a photo contest. “We try to do different mediums,” she said, because “Creamer’s Field attracts different types of artists.” For example, in the past they have commissioned drawings.
This year, “we decided to highlight photographers” and decided to “open it up” to the community rather than commissioning a photographer. “We are excited to see what we get and what we pick,” Graeff said.
For a chance to win, submit a photo along with personal information (name, email address or phone number, photo date and location) to programs@friendsofcreamersfield.org by May 31. The photo should be at least 600 dpi.
The 2022 Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival will take place Aug. 19- 21. The festival features birdwatching, presentations, nature walks and art activities for children all centered around observing cranes and other migrating birds. Because Creamer’s Field and birds serve as creative inspiration for many artists, the festival always includes an art component, according to Graeff.