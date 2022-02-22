Study predicts salmon habitat expanding over 6,000 km by 2100
Staff Report
As the ice in the Arctic melts away, the Pacific salmon habitat will expand, according to a study published in the Nature Communications journal. This study, which is called the “Glacier retreat creating new Pacific salmon habitat in western North America” foresees the Pacific salmon habitats may be extended by anywhere between 6,146 and 9,295 kilometers by 2100.
Glaciers are melting at an expedient rate. Between 2006 and 2016, glaciers in western Canada lost an average of 1% of their mass each year and scientists anticipate that some glaciers will lose up to 80% of their current mass in 2100.
Each kilometer that the glaciers retreat opens up space for salmon to swim and breed, the study predicts. The study estimates that, by 2100, there will be almost 2,000 more kilometers in streams where salmon can spawn and where juveniles can grow, the study reported.
This will come at a cost. The increase in the salmon habitat — and it’s population by extension — will be at the expense of animals that live in the Arctic environments such as polar bears and the cultures that are tied to the Arctic environment, according to the study.
Regardless of whether or not this change is “good,” it is important to estimate this change in order to plan for the future, the study stated. Glacial melting will also open up opportunities for mining and other forms of resource extractions that can threaten these habitats, the study reports.
“Understanding the timing and location of emerging habitat frontiers throughout the Pacific Mountain ranges of western North America can inform forward-looking management decision-making and conservation planning,” it states.
The study observed 45,963 glaciers that cover 81,000 kilometers or 80% of the total glacier area in the North American Pacific mountain ranges, according to the study. Researchers determined the rate of deglaciation using temperature and precipitation projections from five Global Climate Models, according to the study. In these models, global emissions are projected to peak in 2050, the study states.