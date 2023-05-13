I believe that since my mother's cancer, I have become obsessed with the idea that my life is fleeting. Being aware that I will die someday and that life will never be long enough helps me pursue my dreams.
We can only put off our projects until tomorrow as long as we know that tomorrow will come for certain. So I made the decision to finish what I start, to live fully and to experience every moment as if it might be my last one.
This trip had to be grand or it had to be nothing at all. I’m a director and a producer, so I wanted to make a film on this trip, I wanted to share what is a real adventure - what happen when you decide to dedicate yourself to your dreams, show the reality of fear, doubt… And how we can go through it. I’m a filmmaker because I hope my ideas can inspire others.
My initial plan was to travel to the Ecuadorian Amazon from New York, but diving deep into planning for the trip slowly brought me back to my teenage years: I was about 15 years old when I forged a strong need to escape my reality and my desires to travel to World became real, inspired by watching and re-watching the movie “Into the Wild”. Like Chris McCandless, I wanted to escape my parents and go hiking alone in the middle of the mountains.
I already had my tickets to NYC. Why not take a little detour through the majestic territory that has nurtured my dreams of adventure? A idea grew inside me - I wanted to pay tribute to the film and the story of this guy who inspired us so much with his pursuit of absolute freedom, Christopher Johnson McCandless.
I had chosen New York to start my adventure because of what it historically represents: The original point of entry to anyone dreaming of a better live across the Atlantic. So on March 23, 2023, I landed in JFK, and finally set foot in America. My first time on the continent! It felt surreal. The city is so big. I felt so small, so insignificant, feeling crushed by both its size (and I'm not even talking about the height), and by the challenge I was about to undertake: really about to hitchhike from here to Alaska, more than 4500 miles away, on the other end of the North American continent?
The day after my arrival, I met Tatyana through Bumble, a dating app. That same evening, tshe took me to the docks of Jersey City to show me the city Skyline which was all marred by the fog. Tatyana offered to be my first ride into my adventure.
So, on March 30, 2023, at the end of the day, she drove me to Woodbury, a 55-mile drive from New York City. She left me in the darkness of a sad motel parking lot. I was alone at last, facing an immense challenge. Shortly after she left, a few suspicious guys in a black truck asked me what I was doing with my camera. I explained to them that I was making a travel documentary and they replied that they would come back to see me later. I was going to lock myself in my room, terrified. Am I really going to carry all my video gear to the side of the road? While someone did already intent on stealing it from me… Did I just underestimate the magnitude of this adventure, from sheer or lack of knowledge?
I decided to try anyway.
My first day was intense and quite fruitful since I was given the opportunity to reach the city of Montreal the same evening, very late. I vividly remember the emotion that ran through me as the night fell and I sat in a red Tesla and stared out the window at the snow-covered trees. “I'm doing it, I said to myself, I'm really doing it. And I was doing everything to hold back tears but they still came.
At the border, a couple of guys who were heading to Montreal for the weekend told border security that I was their friend. The agent asked a few questions, I lied and we got through.
I had chosen to go straight through Canada because I felt more reassured to cross this country rather than the United States.
Crossing Quebec was wonderful, I found so much joy and kindness there. The Quebecers fascinated me with their kindness. Near Malartic, I was hosted for two nights by John and Martine, who made me try out their snowmobile on the frozen lake in front of the house.
One of the great difficulties of my trip was to go from absolute comfort to total discomfort, again and again
Before I would hitchhike for lack of means, so I would sleep outside most of the time and getting back on the road in the morning made sense. But, during this trip, I mainly slept in motels. I had a good bed, shower, internet connection etc. So, when I had to set out again in the cold and in the unknown, it required a lot of effort. Especially since II was not only content to hitchhike bit also I filmed my trip which took a lot of energy and time. Filming also meant I always had the fear of being attacked.
I like hitchhiking because it allows me to meet people I would never have met otherwise. Like this time in Kapuskasing where Kevin, who had just been released from prison for drug trafficking and car theft, picked me up in his truck with no rear brakes, filled with jerry cans of gasoline that he had stolen from fake coupons. I didn't feel very reassured when he pulled his meth pipe, especially when he started to accelerate and go over 80 miles/h. But that was why I had come, to experience crazy things, to take the risk of fully experiencing what life had to offer
After that, I had my first black day, in Nipigon: 7 and a half hours of waiting, and not a single car stopped. Finally, the next afternoon, Nestor, a truck driver from California who owned his own company, took me to Winnipeg. On the way, he told me his wildest dreams and in particular that of buying a plane. Later I slept in the back bunk and Nestor drove through the night listening to classical music.
I think it was in Winnipeg that I really understood that Canada was not just a quiet country. The atmosphere there was so heavy and I expected an ambush at any moment. Finally, it is a Quebecer who stopped. He saw my Edmonton sign and thought I had some drugs on me. He was disappointed but we still went on the road together. a He was going to the BC to plant trees, he explained to me how to protect myself from bears. He then told me about the Highway of Tears, a part of Highway 16 in Alberta, where dozens of people had disappeared while hitchhiking, mostly Native American women. My trip then took another turn, I understand that I was risking my life but decided to continue while intensifying my exchanges with Mélody, who followed me remotely throughout the trip and to whom I gave news each day.
Bears and thieves, I had foreseen that, but assassins, no. I then started to be particularly careful and took my time to decide whether or not to ride with someone. In Fort Saint John, I refused two lifts, suspecting the drivers of wishing me harm. My intuition is very developed and I am rarely wrong about people.
But then why all this? What was supposed to be a joyful adventure turned into something of a nightmare. What interest? For the first time in my life, I decided despite the most horrible fears, to go all the way, to realize my dream at all costs. I have done a lot of hitchhiking, I am experienced in this area and even if I do not master everything, I know I have the necessary faculties for such a crossing. I know how to avoid problems and even solve them when they arise. I admit, my bear spray bought in Banff reassured me. I knew it could come in handy in an emergency against a madman or an assassin. It was the first time I considered it necessary to have some kind of weapon with me. The basis of hitchhiking is trust, so it was absurd according to my principles to have a way to defend myself. But this time it's different, I'm in America on extremely isolated roads and I have a lot of equipment with me.
I then spent a terribly murky night in Fort Nelson after smoking a cannabis joint way too strong for me with a native American. At the side of the road, I wondered how anyone was going to have the audacity to stop when beyond Fort Nelson, there is nothing and especially no network. But miracle, Rosalie, a 24-year-old Quebecer decides to take me on board after taking a picture of my passport. We will spend two days together up to Whitehorse on a road of indescribable beauty, in a wilderness that never ceased to amaze me, mile after mile. What followed was smoother, although I had been warned about security issues in northern Canada due to poverty, I felt quite comfortable. But above all, above all, the days that followed offered me the opportunity to see landscapes that far exceeded my teenage dreams. A preserved, omnipresent, majestic nature. A waking dream that I tried to capture as best I could with my cameras.
Crossing the border to Alaska worried me a lot. What if they don't let me pass? As it approached, in Luc's brand new motorhome returning home to Anchorage, I already imagined myself being turned away and having to cross the line fraudulently, on foot, in the snow in the middle of nowhere. go. However, the policeman only asked me if I was going to leave the United States before my visa expired and he let us pass.
Alaska, finally! The road was so long... I left New York, it's insane. The facts are there but it is so difficult for me to realize what I have just done. I will be dropped off in Tok where I will declare: “I was not aware but Alaska is my home, I am here, I will leave but I will come back for sure. »
Approaching Fairbanks, I was excited, the sun was about to set, a truck driver had dropped me off at the military base, 22 miles with my objective, on an almost deserted road. And the few cars that passed were driving so fast that it was unthinkable that they would stop. However, one of them parked about 200 meters away, the time to brake. The guy backed up, I boarded, he was going to North Pole, which was not on the arctic circle line at all as I thought and was named that to attract tourists - clever.
He drops me off 15 miles from Fairbanks. I run to join the access ramp to the Highway. Vehicles go so fast. Yet again, someone pulls over and a tall, bearded guy gets out. Behind a sedan parks immediately.
The tall bearded man said to the driver of the sedan “It's better if you take it, I really don't have much room. »
The sedan guy had even turned around just to pick me up because he had passed too quickly.
"Are we going to Fairbanks?" I ask.
— Yes, absolutely. We are going to Fairbanks.
They look for me a hotel, I end up booking a room in an Airbnb. In a few minutes, finally, I will be there.
Lost in my search for accommodation, I didn't realize right away that we had entered the city.
"Are we there?" I ask.
We are there for God's sake! They drop me off downtown. I put my things down and stay there, prostrate. I film this moment and think that it is absurd to feel so much emotion and to have to show, to film what I am experiencing.
I felt like lying on the ground to become one with this city, instead I put my hand on the frozen ground of Fairbanks.
I just hitchhiked 4651 miles. I've dodged bears, thieves and serial killers, here I am, I'm in Fairbanks. I realized my dream by facing the most terrible fears I have ever known. I feel like I can do anything now.