PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger said he is likely playing his final game at Heinz Field when the Steelers face the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, the first time he has publicly acknowledged he will retire after the season and bring to an end the longest and one of the most decorated eras in franchise history.
“I would say all signs are pointing to this could be it,” Roethlisberger said Thursday.
Roethlisberger stopped short of making any type of official retirement announcement — “I’ll address the definitive answer at some point down the road,” he said — preferring to keep the focus on the game against the division-rival Browns and the need for a victory to keep alive the Steelers’ fading playoff hopes.
But, at age 39 and after a franchise-record 18 seasons, there is little doubt he will retire after the season. He does not plan to play for another team.
“We still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game (at home),” Roethlisberger said at the team’s South Side facility. “But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of the regular season, the signs are pointing that way that this could be it.”
This was expected to be Roethlisberger’s final season with the Steelers after a decorated career in which he won 163 regular-season games, 13 playoff games and two Super Bowls. Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have won more Super Bowl titles, including former Steelers great Terry Bradshaw (4).
The 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft, Roethlisberger’s career spanned 18 seasons — or three more than the next closest Steelers player, Hall of Fame center Mike Webster. Only Tom Brady (219) has won more games with one team than Roethlisberger.
“It’s a lot of things,” Roethlisberger said of his impending decision. “It’s 18 years, it’s almost half my life I’ve given to this city and this team and the fans. The fun thing is, I know I still have it in the tank to go out there this week and next week and give it everything I have to do everything I can to get us in the postseason. That’s always the ultimate goal, to win the Lombardi, and that’s still my goal. We’re not out of this thing yet.”
Roethlisberger said “the writing was on the wall” when the Steelers did not extend his contract beyond this season and there was much debate among owner Art Rooney II, coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert about his future. After offering to “play for free,” Roethlisberger agreed to a $5 million pay cut to return for what he understood would likely be his final season.
“I don’t think they’ll ask me to come back,” Roethlisberger said. “I think I’ve been here long enough.”
Nothing short of a run to the AFC championship game or a Super Bowl appearance was likely going to be enough to bring him back for the 2022 season.
“If it is indeed my last regular season game there, it’s going to be one of the most important games of my career,” Roethlisberger said. “What better way to have my last regular season game (at home) than on ‘Monday Night Football’ against a division opponent. It’s just special.”
The only way the Steelers could play another game at Heinz Field is if they win their final two games and the Cincinnati Bengals lose their final two games, giving the Steelers the AFC North division title at 9-7-1.
With two games remaining, Roethlisberger will finish his career ranked fifth in two of the league’s significant all-time categories — victories (163) and passing yards (63,721). He is currently ranked eighth in touchdowns (416) and could move as high as sixth with two games remaining.
Roethlisberger’s 92 victories at Heinz Field rank third all time among quarterbacks at one facility, trailing only Brady (116 at Gillette Stadium) and John Elway (95 at Mile High Stadium).
“To me, that will always mean more to me than yards or touchdowns — wins,” Roethlisberger said. “All I ever said I want to do is win.”
Roethlisberger always said the greatest feeling he gets at a home game is running out of the tunnel in pregame introductions and flashing a personal sign of love to his family and the crowd. He is expected to get a thunderous ovation when he is introduced before the Browns game because it is probably the first time in memory the fans will know one of the greatest players in franchise history is making his final appearance at home.
“I’ve been a person that I hope the fans will say that I never quit,” Roethlisberger said. “I’ve given everything I have. Shoot, last week I was begging to get back in the game down 30 with nine minutes to go. Coach let me go in that series, but not the next one.
“I just don’t know how to quit. I’m going to give everything I have to this game, this team, this season, and just really enjoy what I think, like I said, is the best fans and the best place to play in all of football.”