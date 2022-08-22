Stand Down : Serving Those Who Served

Veterans gathered at the annual Stand Down event on Saturday at the Pioneer Park Civic Center. A large contingent of veterans took advantage of the many free services provided. That included information about employment, housing and veteran benefits. Veterans received medical, dental and vision screenings. Blood tests were available, along with acupuncture and chiropractic services and massage therapy. Clothing was also available for homeless veterans. Many local businesses and organizations helped make this annual event happen.

Kris Capps/News-Miner