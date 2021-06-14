For the second consecutive year, the Yukon Quest will not run their traditional 1,000-mile race.
The International Yukon Quest Board of Directors in a joint press release with the state of Alaska announced on Friday that the Quest will not go between Fairbanks and Whitehorse in 2022.
“Looking at all aspects that may affect putting on a 1,000 mile race between the two countries as well as considering feedback from our loyal mushers, the joint board made the final decision to move forward with two Yukon Quest Races,” read the press release. “Both boards of the Yukon Quest are excited to be working together to bring the race back to the north in 2022. We are committed to working together and pooling resources to maintain this iconic piece of northern history that started with a dream in 1984.”
Instead, there will be two races with a 300-mile race in Alaska and another 300-mile race in Canada. The Alaska side will hold their race on February 5th, 2022 while the Yukon side will race on February 19th.
“The races start two weeks apart which will give mushers the ability to run both races if the border is open and Covid rules permit. Offering two races will give mushers the opportunity to qualify right away to run the 1,000 mile race in 2023!” the press release continued. “The Yukon side will host a 300 on the traditional Yukon Quest 300 trail, and will incorporate shorter race(s) to appeal to entry level teams. The joint board for the Yukon and Alaska would like to express our sincere gratitude to our members, mushers, volunteers, participating communities and valued sponsors for continuing to support this uniquely northern event.”
The race was moved to this same format in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
