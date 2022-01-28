The 550 mile race portion of the 2022 Yukon Quest Sled Dog Race has been rerouted due to poor road conditions on the Taylor Highway. The Yukon Quest announced Wednesday that its board of directors decided to revert to “Plan B” for the race, which will now start in Circle rather than Tok. The Yukon Quest 550 is still slated to finish in Fairbanks.
One of the two Alaska races in the Quest’s 2022 four part series, the YQ550 will now run from Circle to Eagle, back to Circle, and then on to Central and Two Rivers before finishing in Fairbanks. The revised route will be slightly shorter than the original trail; mushers will now compete over the course of roughly 535 miles. The YQ550 is set to begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 5 with a field of eight mushers.
The “severe and unusual series of storms” that hammered Interior Alaska in December have greatly impacted road conditions on the remote Taylor Highway in far eastern Alaska. While the snow is good for mushers, it makes driving difficult. After Quest trailbreakers reported that the road is impassable in some sections, the board decided to alter the route to avoid the highway. The race announced in a Facebook post that they “deeply regret” the change, but, “the race must go on.”
Although mushers will still hit the trails, Quest organizers “strongly discourage” fans from traveling to Circle. The race start will be closed to spectators due to Covid-19 concerns. However, people are encouraged to watch mushers finish in Fairbanks.
“The Yukon Quest is truly grateful to the communities of Tok and Chicken for their eagerness to be part of this year’s race,” the announcement read. “While we are saddened by this unavoidable change in plans, we are grateful for the relationships built and hope to continue them in years to come.”
The Yukon Quest 200 is not subject to any changes, and is scheduled to start in Circle at 3 p.m. Feb. 8. The start of the race is also closed, but the Fairbanks finish is open to the public.
The rerouting of the YQ550 is the latest in a series of changes to the 2022 Yukon Quest format. Holding a race that crosses an international border was extremely complicated and difficult due to Covid regulations. Therefore, rather than a single 1,000 mile race, the 2022 Yukon Quest will be comprised of four shorter races, two in Alaska and two in Canada. The YQ300 and the YQ100 will be run in the Yukon, and the YQ550 and the YQ200 will be held in Alaska.
The plan is for the Yukon Quest to return to its original format in 2023.