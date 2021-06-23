Much attention was spent the past few days over the triumphant return of the Midnight Sun Game after Covid-19 forced the game’s cancellation last year.
The Midnight Sun Game wasn’t the only major sporting event that returned this past weekend, however.
The Yukon 800 boat race also made its return this past weekend for the first time in two years. It was a moment long anticipated by locals and boat enthusiasts alike.
There were nine teams competing in the race, each made up of three individuals. Each of the nine teams loaded on to 24-foot boats at Pike’s Landing Saturday morning and took off for an 800 mile journey down the Chena, Tanana, and Yukon Rivers to Galena before making the return trip to Pike’s Landing.
Three of the boats (Secret Weapon, Wake ‘em Up, and My Pleasure) were unable to complete the race.
The boat known as Lil’ Red, run by Earl, Gino, and Julie Mahler completed the course first with a time of 12:34:09. The Mahlers finished just ahead of Be-Bi-Bones, the five-time champion boat that was helmed by Tom, Shantille, and Lavin Kriska. The Kriska family finished with a time of 12:36:51.
The remaining competitors continued to roll in over the next few hours. Sammi Lynn was the third boat to finish up with a time of 13:23:47. Kateel’s Destiny was next after that with a time of 14:01:22. Finishing in fifth place was Good Humor with a time of 15:58:27. Long behind each of them and the final boat to complete the race was Beast of Burden, finishing up after just under 22 hours.
