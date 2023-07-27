A sequence of photos shows a play at second base after a steal attempt during the first inning of a game between the Goldpanners and the San Francisco Seals.
The first picture shows Goldpanners player Logan Reddemann receiving the ball from a throw by Tyler Richardson.
The second photo depicts the tag on the baserunner who attempted to steal.
In the last photo Logan Reddemann shows the umpire the baseball after applying the tag.
The runner would be deemed out by umpire Scott Ginger, however some could argue that the runner is safe due to obstruction.
The official rule for obstruction in the MLB is: “Obstruction describes an act by a fielder, who is not in possession of the ball or in the process of fielding it, that impedes the baserunner’s progress.”
If you were an umpire going by a MLB rulebook would you consider this obstruction? You make the call.
The Goldpanners will square off in Oregon against the Medford Rogues in a four game series from July 27-30.
