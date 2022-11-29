UAF BKW 1129

UAF’s Sam Tolliver eyes the basket during the Nanook’s 67-61 loss to Montana State Univ.-Billings at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium on Monday. Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

 Miles Jordan / For the Daily News-Miner

Shayla Montague’s hot shooting from beyond the three-point line proved the difference on a frosty night as the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team lost its Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener to Montana State University-Billings 67-61 on Monday night at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.

Montague, a fourth-year junior guard from Billings, sank six of the 11 three-pointers she tried, including a pair in the late third quarter as the Yellowjackets (7-1, 1-0 GNAC) rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to take a five-point lead into the final quarter.

