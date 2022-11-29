Shayla Montague’s hot shooting from beyond the three-point line proved the difference on a frosty night as the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team lost its Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener to Montana State University-Billings 67-61 on Monday night at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
Montague, a fourth-year junior guard from Billings, sank six of the 11 three-pointers she tried, including a pair in the late third quarter as the Yellowjackets (7-1, 1-0 GNAC) rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to take a five-point lead into the final quarter.
“The key to stopping a great shooter is to know where she is,” first-year Nanooks coach Amy Donovan said. “And she just got loose too often. That was one of the focuses we talked about coming into the night. … At halftime I was able to show the team that without her four wide-open shots it would’ve been 29-14, and all four of them were absolutely wide open.”
The majority of the Nanooks’ (1-5, 0-1) scoring Monday night came from the bench, with Sam Tolliver and Taylor Tiulana ending the night with 11 points each and Emma Wass adding 10. Paola Perez-Mendoza also added eight points off the bench.
Trailing 50-45 to open the final period, UAF couldn’t capitalize on the Yellowjackets’ woeful 9.1% shooting in the final quarter, which included going 0 for 4 from the three-point line. The Nanooks hit just two of their first eight shots while committing a pair of turnovers on their first 10 possessions in the final frame. Meanwhile, fouls added up for UAF, with the Yellowjackets scoring 15 points from the foul line in the last period.
“The first part of that is being locked in on the playbook,” Donovan said. “There were a couple of times when we had a player or two who had no idea what they were supposed to be doing. But that’s a simple fix moving forward, and I don’t think any team is as hungry as we are to improve.”
Part of that uncertainty no doubt stemmed from the loss of Emma McKenney under four minutes into the game. A collision with a Yellowjacket saw a knee-on-knee collision, though Donovan said the preliminary indication is it’s a contusion as opposed to involving structural damage to the knee.
Still, the Nanooks were able to cut the deficit to one with 3:30 to go when Kayla Johnson missed a 3-pointer but tapped the long rebound to Perez-Mendoza, who found Sam Tolliver down low for a layup to cut it to a 57-56 deficit.
But MSU-B’s Cariann Kunkle responded with a turnaround jumper in lane to extend the lead to 59-56. At the other end, the Nanooks drew a foul on an offensive rebound with 1:33 to play.
Tolliver was fouled by making a jumper and connected on the free throw to make it 65-61 with 23.6 seconds to play, but MSU-B’s Natalie Andreas subsequently hit both free throws after being fouled to ice the game at 67-61.
The Nanooks rallied out of a 12-2 deficit in the first quarter, thanks in no small part to MSU-B missing six three-pointers and four layups and jumpers to close the period. A jumper by Tiulana and a pair of free throws by Perez-Mendoza cut the lead to 14-11 to close the period.
After Montague was left open for her third three-pointer to begin the second quarter – and after the ensuing timeout in which coach Amy Donovan reminded her team in no uncertain terms to prevent Montague from getting open for such uncontested threes – UAF went on a 18-9 run to close the half with a 29-26 lead.
The Nanooks’ scoring was a balanced effort, including outside shooting by Tiulana and Tolliver (six and five first-half points, respectively); drives into the paint by Perez-Mendoza (four in the half); and establishing an inside presence by Wass (six points and seven boards in the half.)
Montague finished the night with 19 points while Kunkel led the team with 21.
