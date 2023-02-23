Bryan Nguyen's final two plays Thursday night for the University of Alaska Fairbanks were heroic.
Likewise, Bilal Shabazz's final play Thursday night for Montana State University-Billings was also heroic.
Unfortunately for the Nanooks, Nguyen's came with eight seconds to play while Shabazz left only 1.7 seconds on the clock as the Nanooks suffered a heartbreaking 60-59 loss at Alterowitz Gym.
Down by 3 points with 24 seconds left, Nguyen knocked down a 21-foot jumper off an assist by Tybenn Sturn to tie the game at 57-57.
Nguyen then picked the pocket of guard Jalen Tot and drove to the basket for a layup to give the Nanooks a 59-57 lead.
It looked like UAF was on the brink of its biggest upset of the season, and would keep its hopes for securing the sixth-place spot in the GNAC standings and a postseason conference tournament berth alive until Saturday.
But Shabazz hit on an unlikely 3-pointer launched with four seconds left to secure the win for the Yellowjackets, who at 20-7 overall, 14-3 in conference are still battling for the tournament's top seed.
The Nanooks fell to 11-14, 6-11 in league play as they were mathematically eliminated from the postseason. Their year will conclude Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at Seattle Pacific.
After trailing throughout the game — at one point by as many as 13 points — Nguyen sparked the UAF comeback. The team's top scorer with 23 points on Thursday, Nguyen hit a jumper with 6:10 left to cut the lead to seven and spark a 15-7 run. Jaycson Bereal Jr. ultimately cut the Yellowjackets' lead to just one point — 55-54 — when he hit a 3-pointer with 1:17 to play.
But Sturm fouled Carrington Wiggins on the next possession, with Wiggins hitting both free throws to give the Yellowjackets a three-point lead.
That set up Nguyen's heroics, which in turn set up Shabazz for the game-winning shot.
The game had the Nanooks on their back feet from the beginning, starting off with a 14-3 run by MSUB. UAF stayed in the game towards the back of the first half with an 11-0 run with contributions from Nguyen and Nick Hopkins.
Hopkins added 10 points and Bereal had nine for UAF. Shabazz led the Yellowjackets with 19, followed by Wigginton at 18.