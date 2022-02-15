Tony Milles was born and raised Fairbanks. And now, with more than 45 years experience officiating hockey games, he’s joining the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame in honor of all his years on the ice. Milles will be inducted during a Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
His parents were firm believers in the value of sports. As a result, most of his brothers and sisters were involved in sports from a young age. Tony started skating at age 4. Youth hockey in Fairbanks was in its infancy. There wasn’t enough gear in town for everyone, so they took turns wearing equipment, including helmets.
As long as his homework and chores were completed, Tony was allowed to skate whenever he wanted. Tony and friends would make arrangements to meet at one of the local outdoor rinks and play for hours. The group often had to shovel snow off the rink before they could start.
Milles rose through the ranks of youth hockey, played on the high school team and moved on to the Men’s League. One of his favorite memories from youth hockey was traveling to Whitehorse for a tourney and billeting with local families. In high school, he played on a line with Jeff Dieringer and Craig Stephens. During his senior season, he was the third leading scorer, but also third in the league in penalties; not sure if those two rankings were related in any way.
He began officiating at age 10.
“My dad was the scheduler for officials and often needed an extra,” Milles said. “I agreed to give it a try, and officiating soon turned into something I enjoyed doing. I often had to work games involving my brothers and friends. From an early age, I had to make sure I was impartial and fair in all aspects of the game. My older brother, Chris, pushed me to become a better official every time I stepped on the ice. I was never called a ‘homer’ by coaches from teams visiting from out of town. We had a great crew of officials and everyone was fun to work with.”
“I started traveling to Anchorage for big tournaments when I was a junior in high school,” he said. “I was selected for officiating camps in Michigan, New York and Colorado, all of which helped me improve. The Referee-in-Chief for Alaska and the West Coast saw me work a few games and thought I had potential. Through him, I was invited to officiate regional and national tournaments all over the U.S.”
Pat Romans officiated many games with Milles.
“By far the best ref I ever worked with was Tony,” Romans said. “His consistency and professionalism were his best attributes. Tony controlled a game better than any ref I’ve witnessed here in Fairbanks.”
When Milles was in his mid-20s, he moved to Washington state to accept a job offer. He continued his officiating career in the Pacific Northwest.
“I’ve been officiating for over 45 years and have been president of our ref’s association in Tacoma for the past 20 years. I still officiate games, but also help to develop young officials in our area,” he said.
When asked to summarize his approach to officiating, Milles was quite succinct: ”Always do your best. Be fair and impartial.”
In addition to his family, Milles thanked Darlene and Jack Tragis for the support they offered during the early years of his officiating career.
Mille’s kids and grandkids are also hockey players and fans. Two of his grandsons followed his example and have entered the officiating world. The circle remains unbroken.