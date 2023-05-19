West Valley
West Valley High School senior center fielder Grant Swarthout tracks a deep fly ball vs Lathrop and--Yes, he did--makes the catch . Photo by Jim Roon.

The West Valley High School continued their winning ways Monday at home.  The Wolfpack collected 16 hits in a 16-6 win vs the Lathrop Malemutes on a windy evening at Marlin Field.

West Valley freshman pitcher Kelly Leak looked like a seasoned veteran on the mound, earning the win while only allowing one run in four innings. He picked up four strikeouts.