As the cliche goes, the score was not indicative of how close it actually was.
The final count was West Valley 4, Lathrop 0. And though the clearly dominant team won Saturday in the Alaska Division I boys state tournament’s consolation game for fourth place overall, the score was actually 2-0 until there were roughly 10 minutes to play.
That’s when the Wolf Pack added a goal by Seth Phillips, his second of the game. Elijah Carter scored in injury time for the final margin.
Adam Raygor scored the first goal to give the Wolf Pack an early lead.
Kyan Harnum and Ben Conn again split shifts in goal, with Conn receiving player of the game honors. Assistant coach Steve Shaner also credited centerbacks David Stark and Lucas White for keeping the Malemutes off the board.
In other games Saturday, the Lathrop girls were also shut out in the consolation championship game, falling 2-0 to the West Anchorage Eagles.
The North Pole girls dropped the Division II bronze medal match to Homer, 2-1.
Desi Dutra took the ball almost 80 yards to even the scoring at 1-1 with 20 minutes left, but the Mariners capitalized on a direct kick from 25 yards out with 3 minutes to play to secure the victory.