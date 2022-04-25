The Fairbanks Ice Dogs turned in a complete-game performance on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-five North American Hockey League Midwest Division playoff series against the Minnesota Wilderness.
With another capacity crowd roaring its approval, the Ice Dogs scored three power-play goals in the first period, tallied four even-strength goals in the second, and went on to claim a 7-1 victory thanks to another outstanding goaltending performance from Kayden Hargraves.
After rallying for a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 1 of the series on Friday night, the Ice Dogs were pretty much in control from start to finish on Saturday night.
“That was as complete a game as any team could play at any level of hockey,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “We played with consistency and focus for each other for the entire hockey game.”
Allison should know as he has played and coached at just about every level of hockey, from youth leagues to the National Hockey League.
Ice Dogs captain Jack Ring scored a pair of second-period goals, while Kevin Marx Noren, Tristan Sarsland, Jake Hale, Billy Renfrew and Braden Lindstrom each scored once to propel the high-powered Fairbanks offensive attack.
“We’ve been looking for a performance like this for a long time and the playoffs is a perfect time for it,” Ring said. “We stayed focused all night, so this was a huge win for us.”
The big question is whether or not the Ice Dogs can maintain that focus to finish off the series.
“We’ll celebrate for about the next 30 minutes and then put this one behind us and focus on what’s ahead,” Ring said.
Hale and Alexander Malinowski had two assists apiece for the Ice Dogs Saturday night, while Ring, Sarsland, Marx Noren, Renfrew, Tyler Stewart, Cameron Ricotta and Brendan Miles each had one.
Sarsland’s power-play goal at 10:38 of the first period proved to be the game-winner.
“I’m just trying to do what I can to help the team win, so it felt great to see one go in the net,” said Sarsland, who joined the Ice Dogs about two months ago after ending his high school career in Minnesota. “This is a great building to play in and my teammates have been fantastic.”
Hargraves turned in yet another outstanding performance in goal for the Ice Dogs as he stopped 37 of the 38 shots that came in his direction.
The only goal he allowed came at 18:18 of the third period when Minnesota’s Gunnar Thoreson slid the puck into the net just past Hargraves’ outstretched skate.
In recording two playoff wins, Hargraves stopped 73 of the 76 shots he faced for a .961 saves percentage and a 1.50 goals against average.
The Ice Dogs special teams also were extremely effective during the first two games of the series.
Fairbanks went 4 for 8 on the power play, including a 3 for 5 effort on Saturday night. The Ice Dogs killed all six penalties that were whistled against them, four of which came on Saturday night.
The series now shifts to Cloquet, Minnesota, where the Wilderness will host Game 3 Friday at 4:15 p.m. AKDT the Northwoods Credit Union Arena. If a Game 4 is necessary it will be played Saturday at 4:14 AKDT and if Game 5 is needed, it will be played Sunday at 2 p.m. AKDT.
If the Ice Dogs win any of those games, they would advance to the Midwest Division Finals, with the first two games of that series being played at the Big Dipper on May 6 and 7.
The Wilderness would have to win three straight games in order to claim a berth in the Midwest Finals.
The Anchorage Wolverines beat Springfield 4-3 in overtime Sunday night.