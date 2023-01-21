The Wisconsin Windigo sizzled as the Fairbanks Ice Dogs fizzled in North American Hockey League action on Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Wisconsin did everything right and the Ice Dogs couldn’t do anything at all until the third period as Fairbanks suffered a 6-2 loss at the hands of the NAHL Midwest Division’s hottest team.
The Windigo scored twice in the first period and then took total control tacking on four more goals in the second against Ice Dogs goaltender Jack Olson
Meanwhile, the Ice Dogs couldn’t do anything against Windigo goaltender Gavin Moffatt, who is one of the league’s top goaltenders. Moffatt made 31 saves on the night as the Windigo improved to 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.
The only consolation for the Ice Dogs is that they outscored the Windigo 2-0 in the final 20 minutes as McCabe Dvorak and Brady Welsch managed to get the puck past Moffatt on the power play.
The first-place Ice Dogs have lost two straight after having their seven-game winning streak in a 5-3 loss to the Windigo on Thursday night.
The two teams conclude their three-game series at 7:30 tonight at the Big Dipper.
The Windigo were on fire early in the game scoring twice in the first 11 minutes.
Will Schumacher scored the first goal when he beat an Ice Dogs defender and went in alone to put a backhand shot past Olson at the 7:54 mark.
Zach Cline made it 2-0 less than three minutes later when he lit the lamp from in close.
At the other end of the ice Fairbanks had several good scoring opportunities but Moffatt came up with 11 saves
The second period was disaster for the Ice Dogs and Olson as the Windigo scored four goals to take a 6-0 lead into the third period.
Frank Jenkins scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for Wisconsin at 1:15 of the middle period. Teammates Luke Levandowski, Everett Pietila and Mario DiMaggio scored before the period ended to extend the lead to 6-0.
Levandowski now has three goals in the series.
The Ice Dogs outshot the Windigo 33-27 on the night thanks to a 13-4 advantage in the third period. Fairbanks was 2 for 4 on the power play and Wisconsin was 1 for 2.