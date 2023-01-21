Ice Dogs 0121

Mark Lindberg / For the Daily News-Miner

The Wisconsin Windigo sizzled as the Fairbanks Ice Dogs fizzled in North American Hockey League action on Friday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Wisconsin did everything right and the Ice Dogs couldn’t do anything at all until the third period as Fairbanks suffered a 6-2 loss at the hands of the NAHL Midwest Division’s hottest team.