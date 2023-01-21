The Wisconsin Windigo foiled a valiant comeback effort by the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena to complete a three-game sweep of their North American Hockey League series.

Trailing 3-0 at the end of the first period, the Ice Dogs cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second and 4-3 in the third, but couldn’t get the equalizer and the Windigo eventually scored an empty net goal to claim a 5-3 victory.