The Wisconsin Windigo foiled a valiant comeback effort by the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena to complete a three-game sweep of their North American Hockey League series.
Trailing 3-0 at the end of the first period, the Ice Dogs cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second and 4-3 in the third, but couldn’t get the equalizer and the Windigo eventually scored an empty net goal to claim a 5-3 victory.
That was the same score as Thursday night’s series opener. Wisconsin won the middle game of the series 6-2.
All but one of the goals in the game came in odd-man situations as each team registered three power-play goals and the final score went into an empty net as the Ice Dogs pulled goalie Kayden Hargraves for an extra attacker in an attempt to tie the score.
The only even-strength goal of the night proved to be Wisconsin’s fourth goal and second of the game for Max Martin.
Despite losing all three games, the Ice Dogs remained in first place in the NAHL Midwest division, but they are now just one point ahead of the Minnesota Wilderness.
The first period was a disaster for the Ice Dogs as Fairbanks was whistled for five penalties and Wisconsin took advantage of the situation to score three goals on the power play.
The Windigo took control midway through the opening 20 minutes by scoring two power-play goals in the span of 56 seconds.
The first goal came off the stick of Frank Jenkins while the Ice Dogs were skating two players short. Less than a minute later Wisconsin had a 2-0 lead when Max Martin slid the puck past Hargraves as Fairbanks was still a man short.
Wisconsin went ahead 3-0 scoring its third power-play goal of the period when Luke Levandowski scored his fourth goal of the series with just 9.2 seconds left in the period.
The Ice Dogs came roaring back in the second period with a pair of power-play goals of their own to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Wisconsin scored in the final minute to take a 4-2 lead into the final 20 minutes.
Billy Renfrew got the Ice Dogs on the scoreboard with his 16 th goal of the season of assists from Justin Recine and Joey Potter at the 7:30 mark of the middle stanza.
Jacob Conrad found the back of the net t 17:18 off an assist from Renfrew.
For the second time of the night, Wisconsin scored in the final minute of the period as Martin scored his second goal of the night with 44 seconds remaining.
Both teams registered 24 shots on goal and they both went 3 for 8 on the power play.