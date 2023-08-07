Underneath a smoky sky and warm, breezy weather, the fittest among the Frontier’s senior citizens took to the track on Sunday for the second day of competition in the Alaska International Senior Games.
Action on the oval began with the metric mile, better known by some as the 1500-meter run (three and three-quarters laps). The longest running event in the games brought a group of just four contestants, and Keith Franzen seized control early and definitively.
Competing out of the 55-59 year-old age group, Franzen hoped to break the five-minute barrier over the distance and scare the age-group meet record of 4:59.4, but that plan went out the window once the morning began with smoke. He won in a time of 5:56.7, which gave him the overall win by over 59 seconds.
“I make fun of myself for training 14 weeks for a five-minute race, but it is what it is,” Franzen said.
“I get enjoyment out of it. It gives me something to shoot for. I don’t know if I’d run this hard in the summer if I didn’t have this to do, and I look forward to doing it every August.
Franzen, who has been competing in the Senior Games since he was 50, also plans to race the 5K Tuesday evening.
The nontraditional 50-meter dash came next. David Edwards, who later won the 200-meter dash as well, ran the day’s fastest mark — 7.09 seconds. Aimee Bell produced the fastest result of the women (9.72 seconds), but the most impressive performance arguably came from Joyce Rathbun, who finished the race in one minute and 14 seconds on her 91st birthday.
The most popular event appeared to be the 1500-meter power walk, which fielded eight men and 17 women. Rulon Jensen, who competed at the National Senior Games less than a month ago, held a demonstration on power-walking form (different from race walking, one foot must be on the ground at all times) both before the race and effectively did the same during it. He shattered the personal best he set in Pittsburgh last month with a mark of 8:13, over a minute-and-a-half ahead of second place.
“I was hoping to break nine minutes,” Jensen said. “And 9:08 was my PR ... so I broke my goal and my PR by quite a bit.”
Jensen has only been power walking for just over a year after his doctor advised him to eliminate all high impact activities to save his knees, so he transitioned from running. He’ll also be racing the 5k and 10k road races at the Senior Games this week but will be power walking them to work on his form, so he doesn’t expect to be near the lead pack.
The women’s power walk, with a crowded field, produced one of the tightest races throughout, as Karla Taylor-Welch locked herself behind Janet Daley, both in the 65-69 age group, for over three laps. Daley held her off, winning by 1.02 seconds in a time of 10:43.67.
Daley won the power walk last year in her first try and did so again without any practice, outside of frequent running, in the time since. The tight nature of this year’s race and desire to defend her title brought out a competitive nature Daley usually doesn’t feel. She’ll be racing the 5k tomorrow as well and a half marathon in Washington state next weekend.
Daley echoed the story of sentiments of several other competitors who found running late in life and enjoy the camaraderie and competition of the Senior Games
“It’s truly important to me to stay active and healthy,” Daley said. “And I didn’t start running until I was over 50 ... I think participating in these games, it’s really good to see other people trying to stay fit as long as they can.”
Kelley Wilson had perhaps the most impressive meet, winning the women’s sprints triple crown with gold medals in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Not only that, but Wilson posted the fastest time among men or women in the one-lapper with a mark of 1:18.29. She’s grateful that the Senior Games provide the opportunity to have success on the same track where she once broke records for Lathrop High School.
“It just gives you an opportunity to come back out and do something that you don’t regularly do,” Wilson said.
Senior Games events will continue daily until Sunday. A schedule can be found at www.alaskaisg.org.