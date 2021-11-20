After spending three weeks on the road and taking the next two weeks off, Alaska Nanooks hockey team returns home to host the nationally-ranked University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks Friday and Saturday night at the Carlson Center.
Both games are scheduled for 7:07 p.m. starts with Friday’s contest being deemed Health Care Workers Night and Saturday’s contest is First Responders Night. All fans are required to wear masks.
The Nanooks are 1-7-0 this season and all eight of those games have come against nationally-ranked opponents and three of the seven losses came in overtime during the current six-game road trip.
Coach Erik Largen and the Nanooks, who are playing an independent NCAA Division I schedule this season, are hoping that some home cooking will change their fortunes.
The Nanooks opened the season by splitting a two-game home series with Clarkson, with both games ending in 2-1 scores.
The Nanooks then opened a six-game road trip with a pair of losses at Nebraska Omaha. The Mavericks captured a 3-2 overtime win on the first night and completed the sweep with a 5-1 win.
UAF suffered 5-1 and 4-2 losses to Clarkson on the middle weekend of the trip and then dropped a pair of overtime losses — 3-2 and 1-0 — at Cornell.
The Mavericks come into the Carlson Center with a 9-3-0 record and a 2-2-0 mark in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Nebraska Omaha played its first road games of the season at No. 1-ranked St. Cloud State last weekend, losing 5-1 in the opener on Friday, but bouncing back to claim a 3-2 victory in overtime on Saturday in Minnesota.
Roberts Kalkis and Brady Risk lead the Nanooks offensive attack with two goals and two assists each, while defensemen Antti Virtanen has a goal and two assists. Jakob Breault had a pair of goals on the last road trip.
Volleyball
The Nanooks volleyball team winds up its season with two games this weekend at the Patty Center entertaining the St. Martin’s Saints and Western Oregon Wolves.
The Nanooks swept both teams on the road during the opening weekend of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference season.
Alaska played St. Martin’s on Thursday night and Saturday’s Senior Day Matchup will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Alaska Airlines Court at the Patty Center.
The Nanooks will honor seniors Dani Dodge, Colleen File, Zoey Keene, Emily Moorhead, AveRae Reynolds, Lahra Weber and Cate Whiting in a ceremony prior to Saturday afternoon’s contest.
Men’s basketball
The Alaska Nanooks men’s basketball team heads to Rohnert Park, California, this weekend for a pair of games in the Ron Logsdon Basketball Challenge hosted by the Sonoma State Seawolves.
The Nanooks, who opened the season suffering a pair of losses in Hawaii last weekend, will took on the host Seawolves Friday. Saturday, the Nanooks will take on California State East Bay. Both of the Nanooks opponents are 0-2 on the season.
Quin Barnard leads the Nanooks averaging 16.5 points per game. Koby Huerta and Shadeed Shabazz each average 10 points apiece.
Women’s basketball
The Alaska Nanooks women’s basketball team opens its season this weekend competing in the Seawolves Hoops Classic at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage Campus.
The Nanooks will take on the University of Texas Permian Basin Falcons this evening and the Hillsdale Chargers on Saturday afternoon.
Interim head coach Jessie Craig will be making her head coaching debut with the Nanooks, replacing Kerri Nakamoto, who departed earlier this fall. Former men’s basketball standout Parrish West will join Craig as her assistant coach.
The Nanooks have only four players returning from the last time they played a game on Feb. 29, 2020. They are standout guard Sam Tolliver, Zosha Krupa, Caitlin Pusich and Olivia Kraska.