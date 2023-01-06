Happiest of New Year’s to the Fairbanks sports community. As I look into my crystal ball, here’s what I see in 2023.
JANUARY: Georgia routs TCU in the national title game, perpetuating calls from Alabama, Tennessee and even LSU fans that the Southeastern Conference was snubbed by only having one team in thee playoff..
*** The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the playoffs; Jerry Jones responds by firing Mike McCarthy.
*** The San Francisco 49ers beat the Eagles; Jerry Jones responds by firing another coach.
FEBRUARY: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII. Jerry Jones responds by firing another coach.
MARCH: The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team makes the GNAC Tournament as a six-seed, but doesn’t recapture the magic from last season.
*** The UAF hockey team will have a better record than three teams invited to the NCAA Tournament and will have beaten three teams in the NCAA Tournament field.
*** The UAF rifle team will bring home its 12th NCAA title.
APRIL: Connecticut, Kansas, Texas and Purdue will meet in Houston for the NCAA’s men’s Final Four.
*** South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State and Notre Dame will meet in Dallas for the NCAA women’s Final Four and to complain that despite making $900 million less than the men’s event, they don’t have every amenity the men do.
*** Even with having made the playoffs just once in 10 years, Kevin Costner will still be in charge of the Cleveland Browns’ draft picks.
MAY: The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will make it past Minnesota and Kenai River and into the Robertson Cup Tournament.
*** The seemingly four months of NBA playoffs will begin without the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors.
*** The seemingly four months of NHL playoffs will begin, also without the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors.
*** North Pole and Monroe Catholic will meet in an ASAA baseball state tournament winners’ bracket game, while North Pole and West Valley come out on top in their respective softball pool play rackets.
JUNE: The Alaska Goldpanners’ Midnight Sun Game will continue to draw exponentially more fans than a game played at Growden Field at 10 p.m. the night of the winter solstice ever could.
*** Despite Shohei Ohtani — the most amazing player in the game in more than a century — again reaching 10 wins, the Los Angeles Angels will be 15 games back in the AL West by June 30.
JULY: I will again receive no enthusiastic response when I ask my family members who wants to watch the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
*** The XFL and USFL will fold again, but the World Football League will relaunch.
*** Soccer fans will try to convince non-soccer fans that the women’s World Cup is exciting.
AUGUST: Eight SEC teams will be in the AP preseason Top 10.
SEPTEMBER: The seemingly four months of Major League Baseball playoffs will begin without the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors.
OCTOBER: Eight SEC teams will be in the mid-season AP Top 25, but only five will be the same ones that were in the preseason poll.
*** The Lathrop football team and flag football teams will again have zero losses.
NOVEMBER: The UAF volleyball team will make its first NCAA Tournament.
DECEMBER: Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Texas will make the College Football Playoff, and SEC fans will again believe they were snubbed.
Your Dad Joke of the Week:
Me: Why is going to Times Square for New Year’s a waste of time?
Me: Because no matter what year it is, New Yorkers always drop the ball.