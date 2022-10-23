Jessa Long

Jessa Long has struck the ultimate balance between athletics and academics; she is among the nation’s leaders in digs while working on her second graduate degree. 

 Miles Fowler / For the Daily News-Miner

As those who aren’t native to the Last Frontier know, the road to Alaska is often filled with both a dedication to a dream and leaps of faith.

Such has been the case for University of Alaska Fairbanks volleyball standout Jessa Long.