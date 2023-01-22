WOU UAF

Western Oregon’s Cali McClave led the Wolves with 26 points in their win over Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday. eric bruning / wOU ATHLETICS

The University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team remains winless on the road following an 81-67 loss at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Oregon, on Saturday.

The Nanooks (4-12 overall, 1-8 GNAC) were plagued by turnovers and poor shooting early on — particularly in the second quarter when they were just 2 for 13 from the field including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.