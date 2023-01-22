The University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team remains winless on the road following an 81-67 loss at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, Oregon, on Saturday.
The Nanooks (4-12 overall, 1-8 GNAC) were plagued by turnovers and poor shooting early on — particularly in the second quarter when they were just 2 for 13 from the field including 0 for 5 from 3-point range.
UAF had just one basket in the first seven minutes of play, when Emma McKenney sunk a 3-pointer at the 2:55 mark. The Wolves (8-9, 2-7) grew their lead to nine until the Nanooks fought back with a 7-0 run to take a 13-12 lead.
But Western Oregon again shut down the Nanooks’ offense in the second period, taking a 42-29 lead into the half and stretching their advantage to as many as 19 points after intermission.
The Wolves were especially proficient behind the 3-point line, hitting 10 of their 26 3-point attempts. UAF also had 22 turnovers that the Wolves converted to 28 points.
Top scorers for the Nanooks were Sam Tolliver with 17 points, Kayla Johnson with 12 points, and Ellen Silva with 10 points. Cali McClave led the Wolves with 26 points, while Princy Paaluhi-Caulk added 19.
Though returning home Thursday, the Nanooks will face no less of a challenge as they host Western Washington University. The Vikings are ranked No. 5 nationally on the strength of a 14-1 overall record, including an 8-0 start in GNAC play. Tipoff is 7 p.m.