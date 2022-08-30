Former West Valley High School standout Terrell Peter is one of two players added to the University of Alaska Fairbanks basketball roster for the coming season.
Peter, a 6-foot-3 wing, played two seasons at Bellevue College in Washington, where he helped the Bulldogs to a 22-8 record in 2021-22. He played in 24 games, averaging 10 minutes and 4 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field.
As a high school senior, he helped the Wolf Pack to a 24-1 record and a Mid Alaska Conference championship before the season ended due to Covid-19.
“He had a stellar high school career down the hill at West Valley,” UAF coach Greg Sparling said of the All-State performer. “He is a competitor that plays hard and provides a lot of toughness. … He contributes to winning and we look forward to him bringing that mentality to our team every day. I know that he is excited to be home and play in front of his family for the rest of his collegiate career.”
The Nanooks have also added Jordan Kanoe to the roster. He will be a senior after spending time at Santa Monica College and Whittier College.
“We initially recruited Jordan a couple of years ago prior to Covid, so we are fortunate that he has decided to become a Nanook as a senior,” Sparling said. “He is very dynamic in the open court and defends at a high level.”
A 6-foot-5 wing from San Antonio, Texas, Kanoe spent last season at Division III Whittier College in California. In 24 games, he scored 11 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the free-throw line.