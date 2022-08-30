Terrell Peter 0830

Terrell Peter helped West Valley to a 24-1 record during his senior season.

Former West Valley High School standout Terrell Peter is one of two players added to the University of Alaska Fairbanks basketball roster for the coming season.

Peter, a 6-foot-3 wing, played two seasons at Bellevue College in Washington, where he helped the Bulldogs to a 22-8 record in 2021-22. He played in 24 games, averaging 10 minutes and 4 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field.