This time, he’s a three-time state champion.
Daniel Abramowicz, the West Valley distance runner whose resume includes Gatorade Alaska Cross-Country Athlete of the Year from the fall, on Saturday added Division I state titles in the 800-meter (1 minute, 57.09 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4:24.01) to the gold medal he won Friday in the 3,200.
Last year he took two of those three, finishing second in the 1,600. This year, the senior will leave West Valley and head to the University of San Francisco without any unfinished business.
Also repeating as state champion in Division I was West Valley’s Hadley Blasley in the discus, with a throw of 126 feet, 1 inch, more than 16 feet beyond the runner-up’s throw.
Payton George of Lathrop won the 400-meter run in a time of 50.43, while taking bronze in the 200 (22.81) and 100 (11.28).
Appearing on the podium in the girls sprints three times was Olivia Manley of West Valley, finishing excruciatingly close to gold each time.
In the 100 she finished second in 12.48 seconds, 0.16 seconds behind Olyvia Mamae of East Anchorage. In the 200 she was again second, this time a mere 3/100ths of a second behind Mamae (25.37 to 25.40). In the 400 she took third place with a time of 1:00.44, 0.47 seconds behind Katey Houser of Palmer.
Also claiming gold in Division I was Alex Emers of West Valley with a high jump of 6 feet, 3 inches.
The West Valley boys 4x400-meter relay team won the state title in 3:30.83 and finished second in the 4x800-meter relay to Dimond, which outpaced them 8:21.16 to 8:27.29.
The Lathrop girls had three relays finish in the Top 5 -- the 4x800-meter relay (third in 10:23.74) and the 4x400 (fifth in 4:19.90) and the 4x200 (fourth in 1:50.55).
In the team totals, the West Valley boys were runners-up for the second year in a row with 138 points, second to Wasilla which scored 168 points. The Lathrop boys were ninth overall.
On the girls’ side, the Wolf Pack finished in fifth with 92 points. Chugiak took the overall title with 142. The Lathrop girls finished 12th.
In Division II, Eielson’s Brandon Polesky and Addison Polesky returned home with matching gold medals.
Brandon won the 200 in 23.45 and took fourth in the 100 in 11.85. Monroe Catholic’s Keyshawn Johnson edged him out for third place by 1/100th of a second in 11.84 seconds.
Addison took first in the triple jump, with a leap of 33-3.75, almost a foot and a half beyond runner-up Robin Cronin of Seward.
Jeannie Cook of Monroe Catholic was state champion in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:02.32. She also took third in the 200 in 28.06.
Nadia Chernich of Monroe Catholic just missed a medal in the discus with a throw of 95-7; third place went to Seward’s Hailey Anderson with a throw of 96-6.
Chernich wedged her appearance at the state meet between her duty as catcher with the Rams’ baseball team. After going 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Thursday evening’s 12-2 win over Hutchison, she flew down to Anchorage to compete in the track meet. She was back at Newby Park on Friday evening to go 0-for-1 with a walk in the Rams’ 12-5 loss to North Pole.
Hutchison’s Jillian Proell and Hannah Sampson were in a three-way tie for fourth in the high jump at 4-foot-4. Ada Parker of Sitka also cleared that height.