The West Valley track and field team has spent this year cruising to victory. Meet after meet, event after event, the Wolfpack had no trouble taking home first place.
This past weekend in Anchorage, the story was no different for the girls team.
The West Valley girls track team won the DI girls state championship in track and field this past weekend at the Dimond Sports Complex with an overall team score of 99. They finished 9.5 points ahead of second place South Anchorage and 73 points ahead of the second highest Fairbanks school (Lathrop).
Hadley Blasey concluded her dominant season with a 1st place finishes in discus with a distance of 116’03 and a 2nd place finish in the high jump at 5’0”. Naomi Bailey closed out her sensational high school career with first place finishes in the 3,200 meter race with a time of 10:46.54, the 800 meter with a time of 2:17.12, and the 1,600 meter at 5:00.28. Olivia Manley was a double first place finisher, taking home the top spot in the girls 100 meter dash (13.04) and 200 meter dash (26.59). West Valley also took home first in the
It wasn’t just first place finishers for the Wolfpack girls. There were plenty of other athletes who earned recognition for West Valley.
Riga Grubis took home 3rd place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:19.23, the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:10.88, and the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:21.77. In addition to Grubis, Gloria Bailey finished 13th in the 1600 meter with a time of 5:36.01. As a team unit, West Valley finished 4th in the 4x100 relay (53.86), 5th in the 4x400 (4:17.85), and 4th in the 4x800 (10:22.17).
It was more than just the West Valley girls who earned hardware in the DI meet. As a team, Lathrop finished in 10th place with 26 points while North Pole took 14th place with 9.5.
Individually, Essence Slate of Lathrop returns home with a 3rd place medal in the 200 meter dash after posting a time of 26.90. In the 1,600 meter run, Abigail Haas took 7th place with a time of 5:20.36. Torrin Johnson-Oates wrapped up her season with an 8th place finish in the discus with a distance of 91’. In the high jump, the Malemutes had two competitors with Thea Millam finishing 3rd at 5’0 and Jordyn Johnson taking 8th at 4’10. Millam also finished 4th in the long jump at 15’04 while the Lathrop relay team took 5th in the 4x200 with a time of 1:53.88. The relay team also took 3rd in the 4x400 at 4:17.45.
As for North Pole, the Patriots showed just why head coach Phil Castillo believes they deserve to be in the same conversation as West Valley and Lathrop. As individuals, Lia Castillo took 4th place in the 800 meter with a time of 2:20.66 and 6th place in high jump at 4’10. Her sister Madeline Castillo took 7th in the 3200 meter at 11:29.88 and the North Pole relay team took home 6th place in the 4x800 at 10:22.24.
The big schools weren’t the only ones competing last weekend. There was a great deal of success from the DII schools as well.
Monroe Catholic was the highest finishing girls team out of Fairbanks as they took 10th place with 24 points. Valdez (12th place, 11th points), Tri-Valley (14th, 9), Hutchison (15th, 4.5), and Ben Eielson (16th, 20 rounded out the rest of the schools.
The Rams had plenty of athletes to be proud of. Jeannie Cook was the 7th place finisher in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:04.94. Monroe had two placements in the 1600 meter run as Katie Bast ended up in 8th (5:49.76) and Lauren White took 14th (6:00.37). That pair had even more success in the 3200 meter run as Bast took home a 2nd place medal with a final time of 12:04.14 and White claimed 6th with a time of 12:27.34. Hurdler Erin Hendricks had herself a day as well, taking home a 3rd place medal with a time of 18.38 in the 100m hurdles and 5th in the 300m hurdles at 52.7. Finally, the Monroe relay team came in 4th place with a time of 10:53.39.
Valdez also had competitors to be proud of. Katrina Taylor took home 4th in the discus with a distance of 82’06 while Carsyn Hinkle finished 8th in the long jump with a distance of 13’05. Anika Palomar ended up in 8th in the triple jump with a distance of 28’01. The Valdez relay team had themselves a nice weekend as well, taking 7th in the 4x100 with a time of 57.03 and 3rd in the 4x200 at 2:00.79.
McKinley Eddington represented Tri-Valley over the weekend and boy did she represent well. Edington wrapped the weekend up with an 8th place finish in the 100m dash (14.13), a 7th place finish in the 200m dash (29.43), 2nd in the 100m hurdles (18.15), and 8th in the 300m hurdles (53.66).
Hutchison’s top finishers were Lucy Meyer (7th in 100m hurdles at 19.70) and Grace Greene (4th in the high jump at 4’4). Greene also participated in the 100m hurdles, but was disqualified.
Eielson’s lone finalist at the girls state competition was Teslin Brannan, who finished 6th in the 100m hurdles at 19.20.
Finally, there was the unified events, where the North Pole Junior Keanna Hardy returns to Fairbanks with a well-deserved first place medal and the title of state champion. Hardy is the 2021 winner of the unified partner long jump with a distance of 12’02, 9 inches better than the second place finisher.
In the 100m, North Pole’s Emma Smith (22.08) and Shawna Mattingly (24.19) took 5th and 6th place respectively. Mattingly also took 4th in the shot put at 11’01.25 while Chloe Alcorta finished 5th at 5’06.5. Mattingly also finished tied for 4th in the long jump with a distance of 3’11.5. Delta Junction’s Kiana Elkins took 2nd place in the 100m (18.95), and tied Mattingly for 4th in the long jump.
In the partnered unified events, Honor Fraley of Delta finished the 100m in 3rd (15.35) while Hardy (15.44) and teammate Madison Morris (24.8) took 5th and 7th, respecitvely. Morris also took 3rd in the shot put with a distance of 17’09.5 while her teammate Savannah Sabinash finished 2nd at 18’07.75. In addition to Hardy, Delta Junction’s Fraley will also be coming home with a medal as she took 2nd in the long jump with a distance of 11’05.5.
The North Pole unified relay team also finished in 2nd place with a time of 1:19.63.
With that, the girls track season came to a close. Congratulations to all those who placed and everyone who competed this season. After two years, it was nice to see you all back.
