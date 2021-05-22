The West Valley Wolfpack and the North Pole Patriots seem to be going in opposite directions this week.
After the Wolfpack picked up a conference win over their arch rivals in the Lathrop Malemutes, North Pole dropped a 5-0 loss to conference foe Monroe Catholic on Tuesday. Thursday evening, West Valley added another win this week while the Patriots lost their second straight.
Grant Swarthout went 3-for-3 with 2 runs and 2 RBI’s at the plate while collecting a strike out in the final inning at the mound as the Wolfpack earned a 16-6 win over North Pole.
Dylan Swarthout got the win on the mound after striking out four batters while giving up just two earned runs. He also went 2-for-4 with 1 run and 2 RBI’s at the plate. Kaden Davis (2-for-2, 4 runs, 1 RBI) and Chase Poland (2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI’s) also had standout days for West Valley.
North Pole starter Noah Perkins gave up six earned runs on just two hits due in large part to six walks he surrendered. Alex Garcia (3-for-3, 2 runs) was the lone bright spot for the Patriots on the day though Perkins did contribute 2 RBI’s at the plate.
Both the Swarthouts scored in the opening inning on walks with the bases loaded and Gavin Smeltzer scored on a Wild Pitch to make it 3-0 Wolfpack after just one inning. Logan Fischer was able to get a run for North Pole on an error in the bottom first and Perkins’ RBI single scored Garcia to pull the Patriots within one run.
The next inning, Jackson Taylor scored on a passed ball and Glay Moeller’s RBI groundout scored Teagan Emerson to make it a 5-2 game. Smeltzer’s bunt then scored Grant Swarthout and Smeltzer scored himself on a Wild Pitch. Poland’s RBI triple scored Davis and William Boswood’s RBI single scored Poland right after. By the end of the second inning, West Valley had taken a 9-2 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Brayden Grorud’s RBI groundout scored Ethan Clifford to make it 9-3, but West Valley answered in the top of the fourth. Taylor reached base on an error to score Davis while Grant Swarthout’s RBI single scored Boswood to make it 11-3. Dylan Swarthout’s RBI single scored Taylor right after and that made it 12-3 Wolfpack.
Poland’s RBI single scored Davis in the fifth inning in the top of the fifth followed by Grant Swarthout’s RBI single to score Poland. Dylan Swarthout’s RBI single then scored Emerson and that made it 15-3 West Valley through five and a half innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, Fischer managed to score on a passed ball while Garcia scored with Ethan Frollo reaching base on an error. Perkins’ sacrifice fly scored Clifford and that gave the Pats six runs for the day.
The comeback attempt was short lived as Emerson was hit by a pitch the next inning with the bases loaded to score Davis and that gave the game it’s final score.
West Valley played Delta on Friday in a game that ended after press time while North Pole plays again Saturday against Delta at Newby at noon.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.