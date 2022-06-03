Division I Game 1
West Valley 10, Colony 6
To say Wolf Pack Coach Teresa Rose was pleasantly surprised with the win over Railbelt Conference rival Colony on Friday morning at South Davis Park would be an understatement.
“Oh my gosh yes, that was great,” she said after her West Valley team sent the Knights into an elimination game with a 10-6 win.
“It was a whole different team than yesterday, and we needed that after regionals when we came up short in the ‘if necessary’ game.”
Stepping up for the Wolf Pack were JV players like Ellie Paulsen, who came in as a pinch-runner and worked her way around the bases, and Savannah Widener, who locked down second base defensively.
West Valley opened the game with two runs in the first inning and led throughout, but it was four runs in the seventh that gave them breathing room. Annalee Coryell was hit by a pitch and then Sofia Watkins, Alley Asher and Brianna Sanford came through with consecutive hits and Sanford scored on a two-base error.
Division I Game 2
Chugiak 18, Dimond 15
In the latest installment of what has evolved into a nine-game series, the Mustangs took a three-run lead to give them a 5-4 advantage over their Cook Inlet Conference rivals.
Dimond had won the last two meetings in the conference tournament by scores of 8-0 and 12-8.
This was also the most explosive outing between the two teams — especially considering a tournament game in early May was a 3-2 Dimond win.
Division I Game 3
So. Anchorage 10, West Valley 2
Senior Annalee Coryell carried her West Valley teammates as far as she could against the No. 1 team in the state.
But after 3⅓ innings, it was time to hand off the ball to the next generation.
The book will say she gave up eight hits, a walk and eight runs, though only four of them were earned. That reflects the youth and inexperience behind her as Wolf Pack coach Teresa Rose pulled up several JV players to fill roster spots due to injuries, family emergencies and other reasons for player absences.
Sophomore Aailah Stevens finished off the inning, allowing no hits and two walks.
Milly Wurst pitched five innings for South Anchorage, giving up just two hits while striking out seven and not allowing a base on balls. Sofia Watkins had both of those hits for the Wolf Pack, driving in runs in both the second and fifth innings.
The Wolf Pack had a chance to extend the game in the fifth when Mercedes Anderson reached first when hit by a pitch, but a strikeout followed to send the Wolf Pack into an elimination game.
Division I Game 4
Chugiak 12, East Anchorage 2
The Mustangs moved into today’s battle of unbeatens with South Anchorage by surprising Bettye Davis East Anchorage, which had escaped Pool B undefeated on Thursday.
Megan Traxinger pitched a complete game for Chugiak, giving up eight hits and two walks while striking out four.
Mallory Collins was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Sophia Fuller added four RBI for the Mustangs.
Division I Game 5
East Anchorage 13, Colony 5
Dimond 22, West Valley 3