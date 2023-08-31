The West Valley Volleyball Invitational takes place from Sept. 1-2.
The tournament features 10 teams: West Valley, Lathrop, Monroe, Hutchinson, North Pole, Eielson, Bartlett, Mt. Edgecumbe, Valdez and Wasilla.
Each team will play the other 9 schools once. The majority of the pool play games are held on Sept. 1, however a few pool play games for each team are scheduled for the following day.
From there, the top four teams advance to the semi-finals. The two semi-final game winners will square off in a championship game on Sept. 2.
