Losing to Colony Thursday night dealt a serious blow to West Valley’s chances at making the DI State Baseball Tournament. Friday morning, they did there part to give themselves the best chance at making it anyway.
In the DI MAC Regional Third Place Game, the Wolfpack took down the Lathrop Malemutes 13-3 to secure third place in the region. Lathrop has now officially been eliminated from postseason contention.
As for West Valley, all they can do is cross their fingers and hope to be selected as the lone at-large bid to state.
They looked worthy of a selection on Friday, though that wasn’t the case early on. Lathrop actually jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning, beginning when John Haas’ two-run RBI single scored Thomas Forquer and Fletcher Burnett to make it a 2-0 game. Haas later scored on a passed ball to give Lathrop a 3-0 lead after 1/2 an inning of play.
Unfortunately for Lathrop, that was all the offense they’d muster on the day. Still, it looked like it’d be all they needed until the bottom of the third. That’s when West Valley ended their scoreless stretch in impressive fashion.
First, Kaden Davis picked up an RBI double to score Dylan Swarthout to give the Wolfpack their first run of the game. Jackson Taylor’s RBI double later scored Davis to bring the Wolfpack within one. That’s when West Valley broke the game wide open as Chris Michel collected a three-run RBI triple to score Taylor, Fin Ludwig, and J. Terzi to put the Wolfpack up 5-3.
West Valley’s offense clicked again in the bottom of the fifth, starting when Gannon Young was walked with the bases loaded to score Zach Pilkenton. Grant Swarthout was walked after that to score David Gray, then Dylan Swarthout was walked to score Michel. That made it an 8-3 game before Davis grounded into a fielder’s choice. Davis managed to advance to second on an error and Grant Swarthout and Young both scored to make it 10-3 West Valley.
The wolfpack added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, one when Taylor scored on an error and two more when Grant Swarthout’s RBI single scored Michel and Terzi.
The selections for the DI state baseball tournament will be announced by Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the latest.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.