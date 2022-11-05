WV

Senior Samantha Bristor and junior Ashton Banks of West Valley High School will head into Saturday’s Swimming & Diving State Championship in Anchorage as the No. 1 seeds for the girls 200 freestyle and boys 100 breaststroke.

The two swimmers join returning diving state champion Grace Greene in the top spots for today’s finals. Greene, a senior at Hutchinson, will compete in the 1-meter diving event which was not a part of Friday’s preliminary schedule. Similarly, all relays were reserved for Saturday’s meet.