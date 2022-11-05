Senior Samantha Bristor and junior Ashton Banks of West Valley High School will head into Saturday’s Swimming & Diving State Championship in Anchorage as the No. 1 seeds for the girls 200 freestyle and boys 100 breaststroke.
The two swimmers join returning diving state champion Grace Greene in the top spots for today’s finals. Greene, a senior at Hutchinson, will compete in the 1-meter diving event which was not a part of Friday’s preliminary schedule. Similarly, all relays were reserved for Saturday’s meet.
In an impressive overall showing by the Wolf Pack, nine swimmers secured spots in tomorrow’s championship finals across 12 events.
“I think we’ll put on a good showing,” West Valley coach Kris Haggland said of her team’s potential. “If we can carry (Friday’s) momentum into tomorrow, we’ll be good.”
Seeded sixth in the 200 free, Bristor blew the competition out of the water coming in first at 1 minute, 56.11 seconds — an improvement from Saturday’s Region VI Championship time of 2:01.72. She goes into today’s finals more than two seconds faster than the second-place qualifier.
Bristor also improved from a fourth seed in the 100 free to second, dropping from a 54.25 to 53.21.
Competing with Bristor in the championship final of the 100 free will be two teammates: senior Blaque Secor, who clocked in at 55.13, and sophomore Talia Wentz, who came in at 56.44.
Secor and Wentz will also compete in the 50 free, the race in which they tied for first at regionals. Wentz qualified fifth Friday at 25.72, with Secor third at 25.36.
Banks will give the Wolf Pack another shot at gold in the boys breaststroke. The only qualifier in the event to break a minute, the third-seeded Banks touched at 59.18 and will head into Saturday in the top spot.
West Valley’s Kyan Harnum maintained his No. 3 seed after a 48.15 finish in the boys 100 free. Harnum also qualified fourth place in the 50 free at 22.01.
Freshman Zen Schaetzle snuck into finals in both his events with an eighth-place finish in the boys 200 free (1:51.27) and boys 100 butterfly (55.49). Junior Ezra Maio will also make two appearances Saturday in the boys 200 individual medley where he tied for sixth (2:04.05) and the 100 boys backstroke where he qualified eighth (58.46).
West Valley will also have championship finalists in the girls 100 breast stroke with fifth-seeded junior Mayumi Schaetzle (1:10.29) and the boys 500 free with eighth-seeded sophomore Henry Repasky (5:10.79).
Diving begins at 9:30 a.m. and swimming starts at 1 p.m. today at Bartlett High School.