WVHS Ski

West Valley’s Anna Rozell tags off to teammate and anchor Leni Stolz during Region VI compeition on Saturday. Selena Moore / For the Daily News-Miner 

The strategy for the West Valley High School girls and boys cross-country ski teams was simple — “Go fast, have fun” — as they swept the second day of the ASAA Region VI Cross-Country Ski Championships at Birch Hill Recreation Center on Saturday. 

The West Valley Girls A team of Ingrid Baurick, Adah Decker, Anna Rozell, and Leni Stolz finished with a combined time of 41 minutes, 46.1 seconds in the 4x3 kilometer classic race. Their time was nearly five minutes ahead of the second-place Wolfpack B team of Sakaia Fischer, Hazel Langley, Sonja Truffer, and Ellie Buth, who finished in 46:35.2. 