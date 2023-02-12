The strategy for the West Valley High School girls and boys cross-country ski teams was simple — “Go fast, have fun” — as they swept the second day of the ASAA Region VI Cross-Country Ski Championships at Birch Hill Recreation Center on Saturday.
The West Valley Girls A team of Ingrid Baurick, Adah Decker, Anna Rozell, and Leni Stolz finished with a combined time of 41 minutes, 46.1 seconds in the 4x3 kilometer classic race. Their time was nearly five minutes ahead of the second-place Wolfpack B team of Sakaia Fischer, Hazel Langley, Sonja Truffer, and Ellie Buth, who finished in 46:35.2.
The West Valley Girls C team took third in 48:45.1 and the Lathrop Girls A Team, led by Emma Lyons, finished fourth, 51:35.
Baurick led the charge for the Wolfpack, covering the first leg with the day’s fastest individual girls time of 6:31.4. Baurick tagged off to Decker for the second leg more than a minute ahead of the second and third place relay teams.
Decker along with Rozell and Stolz continued to build on Baurick’s lead in their relay legs, allowing Stolz to glide comfortably to the finish.
“Our strategy was go fast, have fun. It’ll be fun to find out what the course is,” Decker said after the race.
Stolz, Baurick, and Decker, applied that philosophy to the individual 7.5k freestyle race on Friday as well. The Wolfpack’s Zarah Laker-Morris took first in Friday’s race in 27:06.7, before missing Saturday’s relays due to an injury.
Stolz (28:39.3), Baurick (28:55.8), and Decker (29:22.6), along with teammate Sonja Truffer (30:20.5) swept the other top five individual spots.
“We were all together. We were talking, we were just chatting,” Decker said.
Lathrop’s Wells Wappett had the fastest boys times in both the individual and relay races.
Wappett credited his speedy finishes to a specific strategy that he employs.
“In specific places, where people usually slow down, I do a big sprint and it demoralizes them and I work off of that,” Wappett said. “I did like five random sprints at the hardest spots in the course.”
Wappett finished Friday’s 10 km freestyle race in 27:53.7, a minute and half ahead of second place skier, West Valley’s Kieran Kaufman (29:24.1). The Wolfpack’s Nicholas Buth was third in 29:42.9.
Wappett also had the fastest individual relay leg (8:22.2) leading the Mixed Lathrop-Monroe Boys team to a second place finish of 39:32.4 in Saturday’s 4x3 km classic races.
The West Valley Boys A team claimed the top spot on Saturday in 35:51.5.
Buth trailed Wappett by about 15 seconds heading into the first relay exchange before tagging off to West Valley’s second skier Basile Plattet. Plattet narrowed the gap slightly on his tour of the course, setting up Kaufman to catch Lathrop’s third leg skier Emmett Schneider as they crested the hill heading out of the stadium area.
By the time the Kaufman entered the exchange zone, he had built a lead of over two minutes for the Wolfpack.
“We had Kieran just basically pull it all together for us. He was the one to give me the lead. And the I just cruised it in,” said PJ Bragonier, who raced the anchor leg for the team. “I think the boys did most of the work I just kind of enjoyed myself.”