Bristor

In the wake of winning the 100- and 200-yard freestyles at the ASAA State Championship meet, West Valley’s Samantha Bristor has signed to continue her swimming career at the University of Nevada.

Accompanied by West Valley coach Kris Haggland, Midnight Sun Swim Team coach Patrick Burda, and parents Tim and Amy, Bristor finalized her intentions Tuesday night to study at the Division I school in Reno.

