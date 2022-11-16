In the wake of winning the 100- and 200-yard freestyles at the ASAA State Championship meet, West Valley’s Samantha Bristor has signed to continue her swimming career at the University of Nevada.
Accompanied by West Valley coach Kris Haggland, Midnight Sun Swim Team coach Patrick Burda, and parents Tim and Amy, Bristor finalized her intentions Tuesday night to study at the Division I school in Reno.
“I feel like I’ve worked very hard for this and I feel like it’s finally paying off,” Bristor said Tuesday night at West Valley High School. “And I’m really thankful for the people who have gotten me to where I am at today.”
After earning Alaska’s top recruiting ranking, according to swim-cloud.com, Bristor will transition from a Wolf Pack that finished fourth at the ASAA state meet to a Wolf Pack that finished second at last year’s Mountain West Conference championships.
Bristor is one of 11 girls who have signed with Nevada this week as coach Brendon Bray sets his sights on a conference championship and on adding to the number of swimmers qualifying for the NCAA championships.
“The team and the coaches made me feel very welcome, and I’m looking forward to working with them,” added Bristor, who plans to study either kinesiology or elementary education.
Bristor will continue competing with MSST in USA Swimming club competitions through next summer.
