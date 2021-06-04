The West Valley Wolfpack entered the DI State Softball Tournament as an underdog after falling in the Railbelt Conference Regional Championship to Colony.
After Thursday’s result, the Wolfpack will continue to be an underdog the rest of the way as well.
West Valley began the Poll Play portion of the DI tournament on Thursday with two lopsided losses to both South and East Anchorage. The Wolfpack couldn’t get a run on the board in the first game as they were handedly beat 14-0 by South Anchorage a week after the West Valley girls soccer team defeated South in the state soccer tournament. Despite an offense that’s played well all year, the Wolfpack were on the wrong end of a no-hitter in the first game. Pitcher Makayla Mobley, conversely, gave up 18 hits from the circle.
In the second game, West Valley fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning before finally scoring a run on the day in the bottom of the first when Kayla Anthony crossed home plate.
From there, however, it was all East Anchorage. East added one run in the top of the third to increase the lead to 3-1 before adding four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-1 advantage.
Another two runs in the top of the sixth gave East nine for the game and gave West Valley the loss.
The tournament isn’t over for the Wolfpack. Pool Play just determines seeding moving into bracket play on Friday. West Valley’s opponent for Friday had yet to be determined at press time, but they will play at 10 a.m.
