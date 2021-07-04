It’s been quite a successful year for West Valley athletics. The West Valley girls track team won state, the boys team finished runner-ups, the girls soccer team was the only Fairbanks squad to advance past the opening round of state, and Aubrey Stacy was named Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer.
Stacey was the second West Valley athlete to be named Gatorade POY, but the athlete that came before her now can call herself a two-time winner of the award.
Naomi Bailey, a recent graduate of West Valley, has been named Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year in track and field. This is the second time this season Bailey has been named Gatorade POY after having previously won the award for cross country.
The recognition was certainly earned. The 5’6 UAF commit won three individual events at the state track and field meet in May. Bailey was victorious in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:16.92, the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:00.28, and the 3200 meter in 10:46.54. She was also named Outstanding Female Athlete at the state meet. She will compete with the UAF running team this fall.
Bailey’s success goes beyond sports. She also graduated West Valley with a 4.09 GPA, is a youth leader at her church, and has served as a mentor for elementary school children.
“Naomi has dramatically improved every year since entering high school, to become one of the strongest high school runners ever in Alaska,” said West Valley distance coach Dan Callahan. “She has developed into a very knowledgeable racer, able to train independently and compete at the highest level.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.