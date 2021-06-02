If you spent any time this season looking at results for track meets, you probably knew that West Valley seemed destined for another strong showing at this year’s state championships. Well, you were right.
It’s no surprise that the Wolfpack have had success this season. The boys were state runner-ups in 2019, the last time track season was held, and both the boys and girls are traditional powerhouses, finishing near the top of the standings every year at state. However, this year’s girls team did something West Valley hadn’t done in quite some time: win it all.
According to the ASAA website, the West Valley girls hadn’t won a state title in track and field since 2006. This year’s team ended that 15 year drought with a dominant showing in which they finished top of the DI board with 99 points, 9.5 ahead of second place South Anchorage. The Wolfpack had three girls with first place finishes, two of whom finished first in more than one event. Hadley Blasey was crowned state champion in the discus throw, Olivia Manley took home the top spot in the 100m and 200m dash, and Naomi Bailey returns home with three first place medals from the 800m, 1,600m, and 3,200m runs.
Don’t be fooled, however, the entirety of the West Valley girl’s team contributed to the state title.
“It had to be a team effort,” said head coach Milo Griffin. “South (Anchorage) and us were going back and forth in points and they were in all of the same events we were in ... We dominated some races, but Hadley’s high jump result and her discus throw pushed us over. (South Anchorage) did have anybody in those two events and we got big points in those two events.
Bailey was voted girls Outstanding Contributor by the coaches at state.
The boys deserve their due credit as well. It was the second consecutive state meet in which the Wolfpack finished runner-ups. Individually, Daniel Abramowicz was a state champion in the 800m and 3,200m runs and state runner-up in the 1,600m run where he finished just 0.02 seconds shy of a third state title. Abramowicz was voted boys Outstanding Contributor by the coaches.
The boys team was also awarded a sportsmanship award by the coaches.
Griffin also singled out Manley for her critical role in delivering a first place finish.
“Olivia really shined,” he said. “She found her step in the state track meet ... When you run against the best in the state and you beat the best you feel like you really grow a lot. I think she really matured from that.”
Once again, however, it took more than first place finishers to take a state title for the girls and a runner-up trophy for the boys. Blasey was the second place finisher in high jump, Rig Grubis finished third in the 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m runs, and the boys relay team took third in the 4x200m. There were plenty of other 5th, 7th, 8th, and any number of place finishers that lifted the Wolfpack to the top of Alaska. Every last one of them deserves credit for their part.
“You can’t win state if you don’t have those contributors,” Griffin said. “Everybody on the team contributed something for the boys and the girls. Everybody was getting points, be it one point or two points or what have you. When you win, sometimes it’s just one or two points that makes the difference.”
