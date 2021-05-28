West Valley plays well, but can’t edge out West Anchorage

For the first half of their DI State Soccer quarterfinal match against West Anchorage, the West Valley Wolfpack held their own and played admirably.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to make it to the DI state semifinals.
After a scoreless first half, West Anchorage scored on a penalty kick at the 55th minute to take the lead. They scored once more later and that was all they needed to take the 2-0 win. West Valley will now enter the consolation bracket and play Chugiak on Friday at 1 p.m. at West Anchorage High School. Third place is the best the Wolfpack can now hope for.
“We played toe to toe with them until they were awarded a PK in the 55th minute,” said head coach Howard Maxwell. “From there we couldn’t rebuild our energy and they scored a second goal. We pushed forward to see a game decided on a referees call. It appeared to be a pretty soft foul to boot. I was proud of the lads effort and their composure throughout.”
It was an unfortunate end for the West Valley squad after they earned the two seed by way of a 2-0 win over Lathrop last week. While that earned the Wolfpack the better draw, momentum shifted West Anchorage’s way after the penalty kick and never swung back.
It’s not the end of the season as there’s still the consolation bracket to consider. Still, with West Valley’s loss, that moved Fairbanks teams to 0-3 on the first day of the state soccer tournament up to that point. The Lathrop boys and Monroe girls began play after press time.
