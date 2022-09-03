West Valley jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the middle of the third quarter and held on through two defensive drives deep into Wolf Pack territory to escape Wasilla with a 27-25 victory on the road Friday evening.
The win reflected both the Wolf Pack’s impressive running game and the ability to capitalize on Wasilla’s penchant for fumbles.
Unable to move the ball passed the 50-yard line until late in the opening quarter, Wasilla failed on a fourth-down attempt at the Wolf Pack 32.
On the ensuing possession, West Valley’s Kobe Amio handed off to Dylan Glynn for a 30-yard carry to get deep into Warriors territory, and Amio scored the game’s first touchdown on second-and-goal. Glynn kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Amio scored the second touchdown on an 8-yard carry in the second quarter, capping the Wolf Pack’s second scoring drive and making it 14-0 Wolf Pack.
Wasilla scored on a 54-yard carry to pull within 14-6, but then Glynn immediately struck back with a 66-yard run on the opening play of West Valley’s third possession. Perhaps exhausted from the run, Glynn’s PAT failed, but the Wolf Pack still held a 20-6 edge.
Wasilla still had enough time to put another touchdown on the half with a 33-yard pass play to make it 20-13 at the half.
Early in the third quarter, West Valley stretched its lead to 27-13 on a 65-yard pass from Amio to Nick Caron. Glynn converted to make it 27-13.
Again, Wasilla tried to make a game of it in the fourth quarter.
Senior Jaidas Huffman made a 54-yard run to put the Warriors with 27-19. The Wolf Pack blocked the PAT.
The Warriors strick again in the third quarter on a second-and-goal carry from the 4. That made it made 27-25.
Going for the tie, Huffman slipped just shy of the end zone, enabling the Wolf Pack to preserve the lead.
In the final minutes, Wasilla drove to the Wolf Pack 10-yard line where they faced fourth-and-1. On a fake field goal attempt, the kicker fumbled the ball.
West Valley was able to run out the clock from that point.