Anchorage — West Valley High School’s drive to the ASAA State Basketball Tournament championship that eluded them the previous two seasons is now just one win away from being fulfilled, and the player who enabled them to make it past their last obstacle in the Class 4A state semifinal Friday night in Anchorage is the player who’s been at the centerpiece of their campaign for three seasons.
With 3:15 to play in the third quarter and the Wolfpack up by just two points on crosstown rival Monroe Catholic at the Alaska Airlines Center, Stewart Erhart – the two-time state player of the year – started to shoot the ball.
His first midrange jumper missed, but he connected on the next three consecutive trips down the court to extend the Wolfpack’s precarious lead. Ultimately 10 of his game-high 24 points came in the last 11 minutes of the game as West Valley held off a furious Monroe Catholic comeback attempt for a 44-41 victory.
“He was able to get his spot and he was able to hit his jumpers,” Wolfpack coach Colten Growden said. “As many honors as he has, he wants this ultimate team honor for his teammates. And now he’s ready to play for a state championship.”
They’ll do that at 7:30 tonight against Bettye Davis East Anchorage, the No. 3 seed that had no problem with West Anchorage in the other state semifinal.
“The state player of the year was the state player of the year,” Monroe Catholic coach Frank Ostanik said in the wake of the loss. “I’ve never won a state championship without getting a bounce or a break or a call. Tonight, we played well enough to put ourselves in position to win but we never got that bounce or break or call.”
Getting through the semifinal was nothing short of a grind. While Growden and the Wolfpack wanted a horse race, they ended up with a chess match.
Monroe Catholic’s 6-foot-5 inch post Trevor Mahler came away with 11 points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end that gave the Rams second-chance points that the Wolfpack doesn’t often allow.
Foul trouble from early in the second quarter forced Growden to rely on his bench, especially when senior guard Malachi Bradley drew his third foul midway through the third quarter. He eventually fouled out while junior JaMari Sims and Erhart finished with three each.
And then there was the scorching shooting of junior guard William Bast. Hitting six of eight from the field, with two from behind the arc including a halfcourt shot as the buzzer sounded, West Valley just couldn’t shake the determined Rams.
Their largest lead of the first half was five at 19-14, their halftime advantage was only 22-19, and even when Sims hit a 3-pointer in the early minutes of the third quarter to extend the advantage to six at 27-21, Monroe Catholic responded with and 8-4 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Jack Mavencamp to close the game to 31-30.
“I’m glad we came out with the win, but I’m not exactly happy with the way we played,” Growden admitted. “As much as we want to run, they wanted to control the tempo. And with us struggling in transition and not scoring, we had to try some new things tonight.”
The Wolfpack eventually succeeded in wearing down the smaller Rams, with the fatigue most noticeable with Monroe Catholic turning the ball over a total of 11 times – four times in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter – and missing four free throws.
Down 39-30, the Rams scored for the first time in the final period when Armani Smith drove for a layup with 1:51 left. Little could the crowd that filled the lower basin of the Alaska Airlines Center have anticipated the finish to which they were about to be treated.
Down 41-32, Bast sandwiched back-to-back 3-pointers around a missed free throw in a 1-and-1 situation to draw the Rams within three. Bradley then broke the press for a layup to put West Valley back up by five, but subsequently drew his fifth foul as Mahler followed his on miss with a putback at the 32.1-second mark. Suddenly it was 43-41 and those filtering in to see the nightcap between the two Anchorage schools were firmly in the Rams’ corner.
The Wolfpack nearly threw the ball away at midcourt but a save to Sims sent him to the foul line, where he hit the first of two with 15.7 seconds to play.
Unable to get a good look at the basket, Bast missed a 3-pointer as the Wolfpack converged near their bench to celebrate the biggest win in the program – and Fairbanks’ – recent history. It’s been since 1990 that West Valley won a Class 4A state title and since 1999 that Lathrop played in the title game.
“It means the world to us to be able to play for a state championship,” Bradley said. “We sacrificed so much to be in this position.”
“Both times we’ve come here we fell short of our goal,” teammate Sims added. “So now that we’re here, we’re going to be very focused on this game.”
Meanwhile, Ostanik has the mighty task of getting his disappointed group prepared for a 9 o’clock tipoff this morning against West Anchorage to stake a claim to third in the state.
“I’m just excited to be on the court one more day with a team I love,” he said. “They set a goal to be the best version of themselves that they could be at this tournament, and I know everyone in that arena saw that tonight.”
