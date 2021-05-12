The North Pole Patriots had been looking like no one could stop them this year. The West Valley Wolfpack were coming off of a rough weekend. As Chris Berman likes to say, however, “That’s why they play the game.”
After falling behind six runs early, the Wolfpack mounted an epic comeback and came away with an 8-6 victory over North Pole Monday night at Marlin. It was the first time the Patriots had lost a game all season.
West Valley didn’t report scores for their Saturday games, but their Friday game against Wasilla ended in a 10-loss. Going up against the undefeated Patriots was no easy task.
Again, however, “that’s why they play the game.”
It looked like it’d be another North Pole romp early on, though. After a scoreless first inning, the Pats put six runs on the board in the top of the second as Noah Perkins’ RBI single scored Logan Fischer to get the first run up. Alex Garcia’s two run RBI single scored Fischer and Nick Jones to make it 3-0 the very next at-bat. Right after that, Brayden Grorud’s two-run RBI single scored Perkins and Garcia to move the score to 5-0 Pats. Grorud later scored and just like that, North Pole had a 6-0 lead.
West Valley knew they were down, but they sure as heck weren’t out. In the bottom of the third, Dilian Swarthout was walked with the bases loaded to score Grant Swarthout and get the Wolfpack on the board. Gavin Smiltrick scored on an error not long after to make it a 6-2 game.
In the bottom of the fourth, Smiltrick’s two-run RBI single scored Grant Swarthout and Carson Renfrew to cut the deficit to two and shift the momentum towards West Valley. However, West Valley couldn’t add any runs in the fifth, taking away another chance for the Wolfpack to complete the comeback.
One more chance was all they ended up needing.
After the Patriots made a pitching change, Grant Swarthout’s RBI single scored Caden Davis to make the game 6-5. The next at-bat, Renfrew scored on an error to tie the game and Smiltrick’s RBI single scored Chase Poland to give West Valley the lead, 7-6. Teagen Emerson’s RBI Single scored Grant Swarthout right after that to give West Valley a two-run lead and that ended up being the difference.
Smiltrick was the hero of the day, going 3-for-3 with 3 RBI’s and 1 run while Grant Swarthout was 2-for-2 scoring 3 runs and collecting 1 RBI. Grant relieved Dilian Swarthout on the mound after the second inning and gave up just one hit while striking out three the rest of the game. Perkins and Fischer both went 2-for-4 with a run a piece while Perkins added an RBI. Garcia and Grorud each hit two RBI’s as the Patriots actually out-hit the Wolfpack nine to seven.
North Pole will get a shot at redemption on Wednesday when they visit Hutchison at 6 p.m. while West Valley played on Tuesday in a game that ended after press time.
