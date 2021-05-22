The West Valley girls soccer team needed a quality opponent to prepare themselves for next week’s state tournament. The Lathrop Malemutes just wanted one more game to play before calling it a season. Both teams got what they needed and wanted with the Wolfpack coming out on top.
Izzy Widner scored two goals for West Valley in a 2-0 win over Lathrop Thursday evening at FYSA. The Wolfpack will now wait to hear who their opponent will be for the opening round of state while Lathrop will go home.
“It feels good,” said head coach David Powers. “It’s always fun to watch these two teams play. They both play very hard and it just feels good to get a win against them and be on top of the conference.”
As for the Malemutes, head coach Kenny Hoop was just proud that his team got the chance to play this season.
“To be able to get out there and play with these six seniors this year was a neat thing to watch,” he said. “A lot of those seniors I’ve been coaching since they were ten. At the very end I put them all on the field so they could all walk off together. That was worth it to me.”
The Wolfpack will find out their opponent sometime this weekend. Powers knows what his team needs to do in order to be successful.
“We just need to keep doing more of the same,” he said. “We have a good team, we have good players, we just need to keep playing hard and I think good things will happen.”
