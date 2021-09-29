Each and every year, the Dog Bowl between Lathrop and West Valley is one of the most anticipated sporting events in Fairbanks. Even last year, when West Valley had a down year and Lathrop was the conference champion, the Wolfpack pulled off the upset of the year. Covid-19 couldn't even stop it.
Until now.
The 2021 rendition of the Dog Bowl between West Valley and Lathrop has been canceled due to Covid-19. The Wolfpack is unable to field a team Saturday due to quarantine procedures and has forfeited to the Malemutes.
As such, Lathrop is officially the Railbelt Conference Champion and North Pole is runner up. The Malemutes finish the regular season 6-1 and will host Eagle River in the opening round of the playoffs at 3 p.m. Oct. 9. The Patriots will play at Soldotna at 4 p.m. Oct. 8.
It's a horribly disappointing end to the regular season for West Valley and even Lathrop wasn't interested in winning this way. This will technically be the 13th football game this season that will be impacted in some way and the 12th where Covid-19 was a factor.
This is the fourth West Valley game to be canceled this season. Their season opener against Soldotna was canceled after multiple positive Covid tests on the Wolfpack's team. West Valley played two more games before having to cancel another game as injuries and contact tracing made it so the Wolfpack couldn't field a team against Chugiak.
After playing two more games, the Wolfpack's game last weekend against Kodiak was initially postponed and then canceled, this time because Kodiak couldn't get a flight into Fairbanks due to weather. Now, Covid has hit the Wolfpack once again, resulting in the latest cancellation.
It wasn't just West Valley that was impacted by Covid. Eielson's second game of the season against Seward was canceled due to two positive tests on the Seahawks' roster. North Pole had a positive test in week three which forced the cancellation against Eagle River. The Patriots were supposed to play Lathrop the week after that, but the Malemutes agreed to reschedule in order to allow North Pole more time to recover. As a result, however, Lathrop had to cancel their game against West Anchorage and North Pole had to cancel their game against Dimond, both of which were scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 24.
It wasn't over for the Patriots yet. They were supposed to play Kodiak the next week before two players on the Bears' team tested positive for Covid, forcing a postponement. That game was to originally be made up this past Tuesday, four days after the Bears played West Valley. Kodiak didn't make it out and the game was ultimately ruled a forfeit by Kodiak in favor of the Patriots.
Is your head spinning yet? Monroe Catholic was supposed to visit Barrow on Sept. 18, but all Barrow schools were closed down in early September until Sept. 21, resulting in the cancellation of that game. Monroe was scheduled to host Eielson for homecoming the next week, but due to contact tracing, injuries and disciplinary reasons the Ravens couldn't field a full squad. Eielson forfeited to Monroe and the Lathrop JV replaced them as Monroe's opponent.
Finally, North Pole and Eielson was moved from this Friday to this Saturday in order to accommodate the Kodiak-North Pole game. After Kodiak forfeited, the game was moved back to this Friday.
As for this week, North Pole will host Eielson Friday night at 7 p.m. Monroe Catholic are the Denali Conference champions and will visit Valdez this Saturday for their regular season finale before hosting either Houston or Redington on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
The Dog Bowl was supposed to be homecoming and senior night for the Malemutes. The flag football game between the two schools will still take place at 3 p.m. with seniors being honored at 2:30 p.m. and the homecoming parade will be at halftime of the flag game.
West Valley finishes the season 1-3.