West Valley's Avery Weston, top, flies over Lathrop quarterback Jace Henry as Henry dives for the end zone during first quarter action of the Railbelt Conference Championship Dog Bowl football game between the Wolfpack and the Malemutes Saturday evening, October 5, 2019 at Lathrop High School. Henry went out of bounds just shy of the goal line. The Malemutes scored a touchdown on the next play.