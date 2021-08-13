Friday night’s football game between West Valley and Soldotna has been canceled due to a positive Covid-19 player on the West Valley team. West Valley confirmed the cancellation on Friday.
West Valley and Soldotna was the only game pertaining to Fairbanks that was canceled this week, but there were three other games that were also canceled due to the novel coronavirus. South Anchorage at Dimond, Kenai Central at Barrow, and Kodiak at Redington were the other games.
West Valley was scheduled to play in Soldotna.
The first football game in the state was played Thursday night between Monroe and Seward with Monroe winning 38-8. Lathrop, Eielson and North Pole were all still scheduled to play games Friday at press time. The result of each of those games can be found in the Sunday sports section. Hutchison will not have a football team this year.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is not currently requiring masks be worn in school. Monroe Catholic has mandated that their students wear masks as an independently financed school.
At this time, West Valley is scheduled to host Palmer next Friday at West Valley, head coach David Devaughn confirmed.
West Valley did not immediately respond to an interview request. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District told the News-Miner they would be issuing a statement on Friday.