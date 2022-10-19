With a pair of excruciating close wins in the first two sets —26-24 and 27-25 —behind them, things suddenly started to fall in place for the West Valley Wolf Pack on Tuesday night.
Libero Kristy Miller began to make the most unlikely digs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
With a pair of excruciating close wins in the first two sets —26-24 and 27-25 —behind them, things suddenly started to fall in place for the West Valley Wolf Pack on Tuesday night.
Libero Kristy Miller began to make the most unlikely digs.
Middle blocker Lily Penn began to get a hand on almost every North Pole attack.
And the kills by Layla Fields and Madison Inderrieden became exceptionally powerful.
The result was a 25-13 win in the final set against the Patriots at West Valley High School on Tuesday night, completing the sweep and avenging a three-set loss to North Pole (17-14-3 overall, 2-2 Mid-Alaska Conference) in league play from Oct. 6.
The early phase of the match certainly didn’t look like West Valley (7-19-2, 1-1) would emerge with a sweep, as the Patriots jumped to a four-point lead at 10-6 and continued to hold advantages of two to seven points until Wolf Pack coach Stella Christman called timeout at 18-11.
Chipping away at North Pole’s lead, they survived a match point at 24-21 with a sideout. Then, behind Penn serving two aces that sandwiched a pair of attack errors, they took the final four points to win the set 26-24.
“I was hoping the girls chose to come and play but the first set definitely didn’t look like that,” Christman said. “But they pulled through in the first one.
The second set was close throughout, with neither team establishing more than a two-point advantage from a 14-12 North Pole lead until the Patriots had another match point service at 25-22. But a pair of attack errors, including a valiant attempt to play a ball that hung in the rafters for a seeming eternity, an ace by Haley Story and a tap of the ball over the net by Penn gave the Wolf Pack a two-set lead.
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.
The Monroe Catholic Lady Rams basketball team went defeated and took first place in the regional tournament in Valdez, propelling them to the state competition in Anchorage. The All Tournament team was Shannel Kovalsky, Sophia Stepovich and Miranda Wilkerson, with All Conference MVP awarded …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.