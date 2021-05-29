For all the success the West Valley Wolfpack have had this season, they needed to make the DI MAC Regional Championship in order to lock up a spot in the DI state tournament.
After Thursday night, they’ll need to cross their fingers that they make it in now.
Despite outstanding offensive performances from Gavin Smeltzer and Dylan Swarthout, the Wolfpack fell in the opening round of the MAC Regional to Colony 13-6 Thursday night at Marlin Field. West Valley’s only hope to make state now would be as the lone at-large selection in DI.
It was a disappointing end result after the phenomenal output by Smeltzer and Swarthout. Smeltzer was a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs while Swarthout went 3-for-3 with one run and three RBI’s. Gannon Young had a strong game as well, going 2-for-3 with three RBI’s. Unfortunately, Swarthout and Young combined to give up six earned runs on seven hits and nine walks while striking out just three batters. The West Valley defense didn’t help much either as committed five errors.
Things actually went well in the early going for the Wolfpack. Swarthout picked up an RBI double in the first inning to score Smeltzer and make it 1-0 West Valley in the first inning. Colony tied it up in the bottom of the first.
After Colony took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second, the Wolfpack struck back in the top of the third. Swarthout’s RBI single to score Smeltzer brought West Valley back within one before Young’s two-run RBI single scored Swarthout and Kaden Davis to give the Wolfpack a 4-3 lead.
From there, however, it was pretty much all Colony as they put up six runs in the bottom of the third. The scoring ended there until the top of the sixth when West Valley attempted to rally. Swarthout’s RBI single scored Smeltzer and Young’s RBI single later scored Swarthout to make it a 9-6 game.
The rally was short lived, however, as Colony added four runs in the bottom of the sixth to ultimately take the win.
West Valley played Lathrop in the third place game Saturday morning. The result of that game can be found in today’s paper.
