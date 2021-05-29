West Valley downs West Anchorage in OT

Heading into Thursday afternoon’s game between the West Valley girls and West Anchorage at West Anchorage High School, Fairbanks area teams were a combined 0-4 in the quarterfinals of the ASAA state soccer tournament. In the battle of West vs. West, there could only be one who would advance to the DI girls semifinals.
In the end, the Wolfpack let West Anchorage know the town wasn’t big enough for the two of them.
Tied up in overtime, West Valley’s Hannah Willis attempted a goal at the front of the box. It initially seemed as though the West Anchorage keeper collected an easy save, but she couldn’t quite grasp the ball in her hands. The ball instead kept going and reached the back of the net to put West Valley in front. In front is exactly where the Wolfpack would remain until the clock hit zero. The ladies of West Valley skipped off the field, winners of a 2-1 upset over West Anchorage and playoff victors for the first time in three years.
It was a stressful ride to get there. West Valley got on the board early when Ainsley Watson scored to put the Wolfpack ahead 1-0. That’s the way it would remain heading into halftime.
With 24:21 remaining in the game, West Anchorage scored on a header to knot the game up a 1-1. West Anchorage dominated the time of possession in the second half, but Aubrey Stacey nearly made the goal of her illustrious career late on her own before West Anchorage collected the save. When the clock hit zero, the game was tied 1-1 and to overtime we went.
Willis’ goal that nearly wasn’t made it in to give the Wolfpack the lead, but they still had to fend West Anchorage off for another period. West Anchorage nearly tied the game up again late in the second OT period, but the Wolfpack stood strong and pulled off the first and only win by a Fairbanks team on the day.
Head coach David Powers highlighted the play of keeper Gwendolyn Bunch, singling out three key saves on the day including one that seemed sure to go in the net in the top corner.
The Wolfpack’s next opponent was South Anchorage. Those two teams faced off in the Division I semifinals at 5.pm. on Friday at West Anchorage High School. That game ended after press time.
