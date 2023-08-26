West Valley Volleyball

Hart Pisani

West Valley’s Sage May (center) waits for the ball as her teammate Grace Troppmann (12) looks on. Photo taken during the 2021 season.

The West Valley High School Wolf Pack defeated the Lathrop High School Malemutes in four sets (25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20) on Thursday night.

Stella Christmann, head coach of the Wolf Pack, was proud of her team’s performance. “My team played really well, they played really consistent and really aggressive.” She said.