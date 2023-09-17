West Valley

Courtesy of Greta Kenaston

West Valley High School football team walks to the field before their game against Soldotna High School.

Friday night the West Valley Wolfpack (2-3) hosted the Railbelt Conference leading Soldotna High School (5-0). Soldotna led from the very first play on their way to a 69-14 victory.

Soldotna started the game off with a kick return touchdown. Just seconds into the game it was a 7-0 Stars lead.

