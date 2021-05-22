There wasn’t a parking spot to be found at FYSA Thursday evening as West Valley and Lathrop faced off in both boys and girls soccer. The boys game had state tournament seeding implications on the line as the winner would get the two seed and the loser would get the three seed.
In the end, it was the Wolfpack who came out on time.
Adam Raygor scored in the 19th minute and Lucas Partyka added another in stoppage time as West Valley took the 2-0 win over the Malemutes and the second seed in the state tournament.
“I thought the Lads played really well,” said West Valley head coach Howard Maxwell. “(Lathrop’s) a tough team and the venom gets going. We got a little too direct, I thought, and then we settled back down. We started to play and ping the ball around. When we do that we can beat anybody as long as we keep the ball and play our system.”
The Malemutes struggled to keep pace with the Wolfpack’s system. While head coach Logan Lyle accepted that West Valley outplayed his team, he was critical of the officiating at the end of the game.
“The head ref (at FYSA)...doesn’t take anything into consideration when it comes to safety for the players,” said Lyle. “Over and over, game after game, we talk to him, I send things out to the head of FYSA. We’ve got kids injured on the field, he doesn’t stop the play, he says it’s not in the book, and for me that’s a real safety concern. It really bothers me.
“As far as the game goes, the kids had a really bad, off day. They strung some things together, but they weren’t getting opportunities. They were not doing what we had hoped they were going to do. West Valley definitely outplayed us. They passed around us, they owned the middle, we had a few opportunities early on that rung off the cross bar. All in all, we just got to take this one and figure out what not to do at state.”
Official opponents, matchups, and game times will be determined by ASAA sometime Sunday or Monday. Whoever the Wolfpack end up drawing, Maxwell believes the team will be ready.
“We’ve been getting better every game and our last few practices have been really good,” he said. “I can feel us gelling a little bit. It’s going to be a tough battle down there. We know all of those teams are good, so we’re going to get the number three in Anchorage out of five. We’ll know who that is pretty soon and come out here next week and keep preparing.”
